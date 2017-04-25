News By Tag
A Pet with Paws Gearing up to Exhibit at Europe's Most Anticipated Trade Show, Zoomark 2017!
The 2017 show will be held on May 11th – 14th in Bologna Italy. A Pet with Paws is ready to showcase their innovative and "green" line of fashion-forward pet products with all who attend at USA Booth 17 Hall 22!
Started in 1985 and celebrating its seventeenth anniversary, Zoomark is a powerful networking platform that allows companies to unveil the latest products, upgrade professionally, meet international top players, promote business and develop new partnerships in Italy and worldwide. From food to care, hygiene to comfort, safety to transportation and information to entertainment;
More than ever before, pet consumers are choosing higher quality products that not only benefit their pet's health, but are safe and sustainable for the planet too. A Pet with Paws has found their niche by providing affordable, style alternatives that are whimsical, cruelty-free, light-weight and have panache! Learn more at: https://www.apetwithpaws.com/
Ann Greenberg has had much success with her first designer eco-conscious handbag line, The Underground Chic. She soon discovered that the pet industry lacks eco-conscious companies supplying sustainable, yet fashionable pet products. That is when A Pet with Paws was born.
Who would have imagined that plastic bottles could be recycled into an innovative fashionable bag? At first glance, A Pet with Paws carriers and accessories look like leather; however upon closer examination, you realize your eye has been tricked and what you are seeing is a crisp photo printed image on fabric made from recycled plastic bottles!
Ann will be exhibiting at the Zoomark 2017 trade show at USA Booth 17 Hall 22. Her product line will include: Madison Pet Carrier, Coco Carrier & Pet Trek, Mandy Backpack, Miles Poop Pick-up Bag Pouch and Scarlet Poop Pick-up Bag Wristlet.
About A Pet with Paws: A Pet with Paws takes being an eco-conscious company seriously and feels it is their responsibility to contribute towards protecting and respecting our environment. This fabulous company has partnered with Tress for the Future and for every bag, carrier, or accessory that is purchased a tree is planted. Learn more about A Pet with Paws at: www.apetwithpaws.com.
