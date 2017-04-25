 
Alliance Painting & Roof Coatings Announces Support of "Green Jobs Now "

Alliance Painting & Roof Coatings promote the creation of "green" jobs nationwide.
 
 
CHICAGO - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Alliance Painting & Roof Coatings announces their comprehensive product offerings that help earn multiple LEED points for compliance with U.S.Green Building Council initiatives. Alliance offers the fastest, most economical solutions to create an energy efficient building. With offices throughout the United States, Alliance is the industry leader applying Elastomeric Acrylic Roof Coatings. Numerous products used by Alliance have been identified to help earn multiple points for LEED certification and have earned the Energy Star rating. Green buildings reduce energy/water consumption and improve air quality. After nearly 50 years in business, Alliance has roofs across the entire country working hard providing watertight and sustainable roof solutions to meet the needs of building owners. Alliance's elastomeric roof coatings are a proven technology that helps conserve energy by lowering roof temperatures and reducing the demand for air conditioning, thereby reducing carbon emissions required to meet higher demands.

Alliance helps to improve indoor air quality by offering paints that are safe for the environment and human health. New environmental regulations and consumer demand have led to the development of low-VOC/zero-VOC paints. These new paints are durable, cost effective, safe for the environment and less harmful to human health. These paints immediately improve indoor air quality and are very helpful for the elderly and those with respiratory problems.

About Alliance Painting and Roof Coatings

Alliance Painting and Roof Coatings is a leading specialty trade contractor offering premium-quality elastomeric roof and wall coating systems in addition to decorative painting services. For over 50 years, Alliance has provided its customers with leading edge products, customer support, and professional service. Alliance Painting and Roof Coatings is a member of the U.S. Green Building Council and has successfully completed projects throughout the United States. Visit www.allianceroofcoatings.com to learn more.

Contact
Alliance Painting & Roof Coatings
***@allianceroofcoatings.info
End
Source:Alliance Painting & Roof Coatings
Email:***@allianceroofcoatings.info Email Verified
