Zonta Douglas County hosts successful 13th Annual Trivia Night

Proceeds from the event will provide scholarships, grants to charities
 
 
Trivia 1st Place Winners
Trivia 1st Place Winners
 
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- A room full of teams gathered confidently in Kirk Hall at the Douglas County Fairgrounds to compete in the recent 13th Annual Trivia Night hosted by Zonta Douglas County (www.zontadouglascounty.org).

After eight rounds of challenging trivia questions, the Holy Smokes team from the 1st United Methodist Church (Rob White, team captain) emerged as the overall winner—receiving a $900 cash prize.  Second place with a $600 prize went to the HIPsters (Team Captain Joe Roos of Hide in Plain Sight) and third place with a $300 prize went to Our Drinking Team Has a Trivia Problem (Cindy Ilgen, team captain).

Emceed by Ed Greene of CBS4, Trivia Night is the major fundraiser for Zonta Douglas County. The $10,000 in net proceeds from this year's event will be awarded next month as college scholarships and grants to several local charities.

Major sponsors for the 2017 Trivia Event were: Karla Painter, Realtor with the PorchLight Real Estate Group; Judy and Joseph Crenshaw; Bank of the West; Castle Rock Bank; Hoff & Leigh; IREA; K1Roofing & Restoration; La Bella Vita restaurant; Marcus & Millichap; and Foster and Marilyn Harding. In-kind sponsors were Douglas County Living, Oskar Blue Brewery, Party Pro DJs, Flying Horse Catering/Pegasus, Parker Lifestyle magazine and The UPS Store.

"We are thankful for the support of these major sponsors, in-kind sponsors and many volunteers who help to make this event a success," says Rhonda Bolich-Lampo, Trivia Event Chair.  "Team members enjoyed delicious desserts, beverages and snacks, and bid on a wide variety of silent auction items—with most items donated by our many community sponsors."

Founded in 2003, Zonta Douglas County www.zontadouglascounty.org is part of Zonta International, a global organization of executives and professionals working together to advance the status of women worldwide.  Nearly 33,000 members belong two more than 1,200 Zonta Clubs in 68 countries and geographic areas.  For more information, visit www.zonta.org.

Source:Zonta Douglas County
Email:***@prexperts.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
