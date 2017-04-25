News By Tag
South Shore Habitat Home Available in Hingham for a Qualified Family/ Individual
The Buyer will be required to pay a 3% down payment and closing costs. 2016 Maximum Household Income Limits as determined by HUD are $51,150 (1 person), $58,450 (2 person), 65,750 (3 person), 73,050 (4person), $78,900 (5 person) and $84,750 (6 person). The application deadline in 4 PM on June 13, 2017.
A public information session will be held on Monday, May 8, 2017 at the Hingham Library, Whiton Room, 66 Leavitt Street in Hingham from 6:30-7:30. Applications are available on the website www.sshabitat.org and at the Hingham Library, the South Shore Habitat office in Weymouth, and the Habitat ReStore in Hanover.
"This is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy a beautiful home in a great community," said Martine Taylor Executive Director of South Shore Habitat for Humanity. "We encourage qualified families to apply and we hope that people will learn more about how they can get involved and support our organization."
About South Shore Habitat for Humanity
South Shore Habitat for Humanity is a faith-based, non-profit organization dedicated to delivering simple, decent, affordable homes in partnership with families in need, and they are celebrating 30 years of service to the South Shore Community. South Shore Habitat for Humanity changes lives, not just with those who receive the homeownership opportunity, but for those who donate, contribute and volunteer. "Together, we build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter," says Martine Taylor, Executive Director. South Shore Habitat for Humanity seeks corporate partners, sponsors, and volunteers from the community.
To learn more or find out how to get involved, visitwww.sshabitat.org
Follow them on Facebook:www.facebook.com/
They are located at 20 Mathewson Drive, Weymouth, MA. Phone is 781-337-7744.
