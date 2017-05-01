News By Tag
Hair Power and Hair Suite Now Available in audiobooks from Dreaming Big Publications!
Written by bestselling author Piers Anthony and published by Dreaming Big Publications, Hair Power and Hair Suite are adventurous stories that every young adult will want to read! These books are now available as audiobooks!
Hair Power: Terminal cancer patient, Quiti, walks into an abandoned building planning on taking her life. Instead, she encounters a telepathic ball of hair that insists it is an alien seeking to facilitate diplomatic communication on Earth. Quiti assumes it is all a hallucination conjured up by her brain tumor. Because of this assumption, when she saves the alien's life and it insists on doing Quiti a favor in return, she only asks for her hair back. She soon discovers, however, that the creature's gift extends much further than her new locks that can change color with a thought.
As her powers grow and her deadly illness goes into remission, Quiti quickly realizes that there are those that would want to use her for her abilities and is forced to leave behind everything that she knew. Will this blessing curse her to a life on the run, or does the mysterious hairball have more in store for her?
Hair Suite: Quiti and the rest of the Hair Suits have just set up the Hair Suite, the embassy of the alien Hair Balls, when they learn they have competition. Alien cyborgs called Chip Monks want to win Earth for themselves. The two species must duel for control. These rivals discover a third alien species that threatens to destroy Earth, and have to join up quickly in order to protect the planet they are both seeking to win. Along the way, they get swept up in a world of intergalactic politics, wormholes, and role-playing. Will they be able to save Planet Earth in time?
Piers Anthony, critically acclaimed author of the New York Times bestselling Xanth series, brings together humor and adventure in this original story of loyalty, friendship, extraordinary powers, and hair.
These fantastic tales are now available as an audiobooks for just $13.08, or for free with the start of an Audible free trial or $14.95 each on iTunes. Just plug in your headphones and escape on a wacky adventure with a terminal cancer patient.
Hair Power and Hair Suite are also available in paperback for $8.00 and as Kindle books for $3.99 and $2.99. Please contact Kristi at dreamingbigpublications@
Dreaming Big Publications is a publishing company on a mission to reach more people on a global level by publishing books that educate and advocate for mental health and social justice issues. Our main focus is nonfiction—self-
Piers Anthony is a prolific writer of science fiction and fantasy. With over 170 books in print including his famous "Xanth" series, Anthony continues to create stories fully of wonder, a little naughtiness, and plenty of humor.
AMAZON LINK: Hair Power- https://www.amazon.com/
AMAZON LINK: Hair Suite- https://www.amazon.com/
Dreaming Big Publications:
Contact:
(601) 394-8813
dreamingbigpublications@
Dreaming Big Publications
102 First East St
Sumrall, MS 39482
Author Website: Hipiers.com
Publisher: Dreaming Big Publications
Narrator: Kristin 'KJ' James
Narrator Website: https://www.kjthevoiceactor.com/
