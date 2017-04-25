News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
BearManor Media announces the release of The Adventures of the REAL Tom Sawyer by Tom Sawyer
He did not grow up on the Mississippi River, but he did illustrate comic strips, and he wrote produced, and directed films and television series that entertained hundreds of millions of people.
Albany, Ga. – BearManor Media announces the release of The Adventures of the REAL Tom Sawyer by Tom Sawyer.
If you fondly remember Leonard Starr's Mary Perkins Onstage, Stan Drake's The Heart of Juliet Jones, Al Capp's Li'l Abner, or Wonder Woman (1978), Chico and the Man (1978), All in the Family (1979), or Murder, She Wrote (1993-1996), then you've unknowingly been a Tom Sawyer fan for decades.
Discover Tom's multiple careers, from helping illustrate comic books at the age of twenty-two for Stan Lee, to top advertising illustrator, to award-winning filmmaker, and on through his Emmy and Edgar-nominated career in Hollywood and beyond.
This Tom Sawyer does not whitewash any fences. You will delight to his entertaining memories of Jerry Orbach, Angela Lansbury, Mary Tyler Moore, Mickey Rooney, Leonard Goldberg, Leonard Starr, Stan Drake, Al Capp, Ruth Terry, Milton Caniff, Lila Garrett, Mort Lachman, Howard Hughes, Jack Klugman, Buddy Hackett, Dick van Dyke, and Steve Lawrence. Illustrated.
". . . a wildly entertaining testament to enjoying one's life, finding ways to realize your dreams. And having worked with Tom for 12 lovely years, I can honestly say that he knows how to tell a great story." -Angela Lansbury
"Witty, surprisingly honest and impossible to put down . . . the guy's had more adventures than the fictional Tom Sawyer." -Dennis Palumbo, screenwriter (My Favorite Year).
#####
Available exclusively from BearManor Media in hardback, paperback, and ebook editions.
About BearManor Media: The award-winning and Pulitzer-nominated press publishes cutting-edge entertainment books, audio books, e-books, CDs, and DVDs on movies, television, radio, theater, animation, and more. Founded in 2001 by Publisher Ben Ohmart, the BearManor Media catalog now features more than 900 outstanding subjects from the obscure to the eminent. Visit www.bearmanormedia.com
For High Resolution Images, review copy PDF, or more information, contact the publisher at books@benohmart.com.
Visit www.bearmanormedia.com (print editions).
Also available on Amazon.com and other online booksellers.
BearManor Media ebook editions are available on Selz.com at https://bearmanormedia.selz.com/
Contact
Ben Ohmart
***@benohmart.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse