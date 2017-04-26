Custom PC range Inferno by Dragon Flair Dragon Flair Has just launched a new custom PC named Inferno. It features an Intel Core i7 processors, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080, a custom vinyl wrap designed by an artist as well as a tempered glass side panel. Custom PC Dragon Flair Inferno CORK, Ireland - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Dragon Flair has released a new



Custom PC Intel Core i7



The Inferno custom PC features an Intel core i7-7700k processor and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 overclocked for extreme performance. It delivers high framerate at both 1080p and 1440p. All games will run smoothly thanks to the high-end specs.

It is assisted by a Samsung 960 Evo M.2SSD featuring 500Gb and 16Gb DDR4 Corsair memory.

The processor is cooled by the NZXT X52, a 240mm AIO CPU watercooler. This allowed us to overclock the Intel processor to an outstanding 4.8Ghz for even more performance. We also use 2 NZXT Aer for a better airflow. Their lights are synchronised with the watercooler for a speechless look.



Custom PC Intel Core i5



This custom PC is also available with an Intel core i5-7400 and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or 1070 for gaming at 1080p with high details and no lag. Upgrade to an unlocked i5-7600K processor for advanced overclocking options.



Custom PC Ryzen 5



The AMD Ryzen 5 1600X is a powerful 6-cores processor capable of hyperthreading, simulating this way an additional 6 cores. That's a total of 12 cores that any video editing software would take advantage of. This configuration is also equipped with an Nvidia Geforce GTX 1070 with 8Gb of memory



Custom PC Built for Gaming



The Inferno Custom PC has been built with gaming in mind. It offers a wide range of processors, either Intel Core or AMD Ryzen processors for high CPU usage games. It also features Nvidia GeForce GTX and AMD Radeon RX graphics cards for every budget and usage. The Inferno custom PC is built for extreme performance and can host up to 2 graphics cards, 64Gb of DDR4 memory and 3 hard drives for a large storage capacity. The tempered glass side panel shows off the beautiful RGB lights inside. The case also features 2 USB 3.0, 2 USB 2.0 and an HDMI connection on the front panel so you can connect your VR headset easily.





About Dragon Flair



Dragon Flair is a high-end gaming PC builder. Every computer is built to order to meet our customers' needs. Only high-quality components are used during the building process and we also have a no bloatware policy so your



