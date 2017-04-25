Perry's Steakhouse & Grille in Oak Brook to Offer Famous Pork Chop for 79 Cents

100 Lucky winners will experience #FlashbackFriday and enjoy Perry's famously delicious Pork Chop

Pork Chop for FlashbackFriday

End

-- Perry's Steakhouse & Grille is taking Oak Brook back – way back – to when the restaurant first opened as a butcher shop in 1979 with a #FlashbackFriday event, offering a 79-cent Pork Chop Friday lunch to the first 100 lucky visitors. Located at 5 Oakbrook Court, Perry's will host the event at a secret date in the near future.On #FlashbackFriday, the first 100 people in line outside of the restaurant at 11 a.m. will receive cards redeemable for a 79-cent Pork Chop Friday lunch that day. The exact date of #FlashbackFriday will only be announced via Perry's social media channels, so fans are encouraged to follow Perry's on Facebook (Facebook.com/PerrysDining), Twitter (@PerrysDining)and Instagram (@PerrysSteakhouse)to find out when the event will take place at the Oak Brook location."1979 marks a very important year for Perry's and we are thrilled to bring #FlashbackFriday to the Oak Brook market," said Chris Perry, president and owner of Perry's Restaurants. "We'd like to thank the entire Oak Brook community for their support. This event is just a small token of our appreciation."Perry's Famous Pork Chop is a seven-finger high chop that is hand-selected, cured, roasted, slow-smoked and caramelized, topped with Perry's signature herb-garlic butter sauce and carved table side. Every Friday at lunch only, Perry's serves 6,000 pork chops company-wide, across its 13 steakhouse locations. Perry's is only open for lunch on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. when guests can enjoy the lunch-cut portion of the famous chop with whipped potatoes and homemade applesauce for only $14.95. The full lunch and dinner menu is also available at lunch, while the tableside carving presentation of the chop is reserved for Perry's dinner service only.Patrons must be 21 and older to be eligible for the giveaway. This special offer is for dine-in only and available on a first come, first serve basis. No reservations will be accepted earlier than 11:30 a.m. on the day of #FlashbackFriday lunch.Perry's Steakhouse & Grille has earned a faithful following by perfecting prime since 1979. Beginning as a small butcher shop, Perry's has grown into a renowned group of award-winning restaurants featuring USDA Prime beef, tableside carvings, signature selections, flaming desserts and handcrafted cocktails at its Bar 79. Specializing in a Rare and Well Done experience, Perry's currently operates 13 steakhouse locations in Chicago, Birmingham, Denver, and across Texas, as well as the two original butcher shops now known as Perry & Sons Market & Grille. A new Perry's Steakhouse will be opening in Grapevine, Texas late 2017. For more information and updates on Perry's Steakhouse, please visit www.PerrysSteakhouse.com.