D&SNGRR Announces Opening Of New Gift Shop and Visitor's Center on Greene Street in Silverton

-- The Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad (D&SNGRR)™, which offers distinctive year-round rail experiences and special events to passengers of all ages in the remote, scenic wilderness and high-mountain landscape of Colorado's San Juan National Forest, today announced it will open a new gift shop and customer service and visitor's center on historic Greene Street in Silverton, Colorado. Officially named the Grand Imperial Emporium and Ticket Annex, the center will open on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at the corner of Greene and 12Streets, in conjunction with the railroad's first day of summer service to Silverton.In related news, the D&SNGRR also announced it has closed the historic Silverton train depot, which housed the railroad's ticketing function for over 100 years, for renovation and train-related restoration projects. First constructed in 1882 by the Denver and Rio Grande Railway, the Silverton depot has seen thousands of train passengers travel through its door over the years, and it has been featured in such prominent films as, and, to name just a few The structure hosted famous lawmen such as Wyatt Earp and many of Hollywood's elite, including Jimmy Stewart, Clark Gable, and Marilyn Monroe. After it purchased the D&SNGRR in 1999, the Harper family extensively renovated the depot's first floor, and turned the building into a railroad ticket sales center and a museum commemorating the area's rich railroad and mining history."As we prepare for another busy summer season providing service to Silverton, we felt D&SNGRR guests would be better served, on numerous fronts, by the creation and operation of a new gift shop and visitor's center in the heart of Silverton that offers more convenient access to information about the train and area attractions, destinations, and activities,"said Allen C. Harper, head of the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, and chairman and chief executive officer of American Heritage Railways. "While this is exciting news for both the railroad and its guests, it also marks the end of an era, and a bittersweet moment in the colorful history of this railroad, with the temporary closure of the Silverton depot. However, this is not the end of the line for this marvelous structure. It will undergo further renovation, serve as the site of important railroad restoration projects, and reopen at some point soon."The Grand Imperial Emporium and Ticket Annex will be open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The facility will continue to service guest ticket sales and reservation issues as the Silverton depot did, but the railroad's main reservation and ticket operations will remain based in Durango.Railroad guests may still park overnight at the depot. Buses will unload passengers and luggage at the Grand Imperial Hotel bus zone, and then stage at the depot until 30 minutes prior to departure. Passengers will not need to check in anymore after getting off the train and arriving in Silverton. Passengers are still required to arrive 15 minutes prior to the departure time to check in and be ready to leave Silverton for the return trip to Durango from the Grand Imperial Hotel bus zone.