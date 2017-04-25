 
News By Tag
* PODS Madison
* Food Bank
* Donation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Madison
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1
April 2017
302928272625


PODS® of Wisconsin to collect canned food for those in need

PODS partners with local WWQM to collect donations for St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank, May 3.
 
MADISON, Wis. - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- PODS of Wisconsin is working to make the lives of those suffering from food shortage by teaming up with Madison 's Country FM106.1 for a donation drive to benefit St. Vincent de Paul's Food Bank and on May 3 from 4-6 p.m.

PODS will ask Milwaukee residents to bring non-perishable goods to "pack" the on-site PODS® container located near the north entrance of the store.

One of the largest, busiest food pantries in Dane County, St. Vincent de Paul operates much like a grocery store that allows residents to shop for themselves and their families.

For more information check out PODS of Wisconsin FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/PODSofMadison/

Event Information:

What: Cans for Cannonballs with PODS

When: Wednesday, May 3rd 4-6 p.m.

Where: Pick 'n Save 1312 S. Park Street, Madison, WI 53715

About PODS Wisconsin

PODS Wisconsin is a large independently-owned franchise of PODS Enterprises, LLC, and is the leading provider of moving and storage services to residents and businesses throughout the greater Wisconsin area.

PODS® is a leader in the moving and storage industry providing both residential and commercial services in 46 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the UK. Founded in 1998, PODS pioneered the portable moving and storage industry now preferred by many customers' increasingly active and mobile lifestyles. To date, the PODS network has completed more than 600,000 long-distance moves, exceeded 3 million deliveries and has more than 160,000 PODS containers in service.

Contact
Consortium Media
***@consortium-media.com
End
Source:PODS of Madison
Email:***@consortium-media.com Email Verified
Tags:PODS Madison, Food Bank, Donation
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Madison - Wisconsin - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Consortium Media Services News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share