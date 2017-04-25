PODS® of Wisconsin to collect canned food for those in need

PODS partners with local WWQM to collect donations for St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank, May 3.

-- PODS of Wisconsin is working to make the lives of those suffering from food shortage by teaming up with Madison 's Country FM106.1 for a donation drive to benefit St. Vincent de Paul's Food Bank and on May 3 from 4-6 p.m.PODS will ask Milwaukee residents to bring non-perishable goods to "pack" the on-site PODS® container located near the north entrance of the store.One of the largest, busiest food pantries in Dane County, St. Vincent de Paul operates much like a grocery store that allows residents to shop for themselves and their families.For more information check out PODS of Wisconsin FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/PODSofMadison/Event Information:What: Cans for Cannonballs with PODSWhen: Wednesday, May 3rd 4-6 p.m.Where: Pick 'n Save 1312 S. Park Street, Madison, WI 53715PODS Wisconsin is a large independently-owned franchise of PODS Enterprises, LLC, and is the leading provider of moving and storage services to residents and businesses throughout the greater Wisconsin area.PODSis a leader in the moving and storage industry providing both residential and commercial services in 46 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the UK. Founded in 1998, PODS pioneered the portable moving and storage industry now preferred by many customers' increasingly active and mobile lifestyles. To date, the PODS network has completed more than 600,000 long-distance moves, exceeded 3 million deliveries and has more than 160,000 PODS containers in service.