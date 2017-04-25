News By Tag
PODS® of Wisconsin to collect canned food for those in need
PODS partners with local WWQM to collect donations for St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank, May 3.
PODS will ask Milwaukee residents to bring non-perishable goods to "pack" the on-site PODS® container located near the north entrance of the store.
One of the largest, busiest food pantries in Dane County, St. Vincent de Paul operates much like a grocery store that allows residents to shop for themselves and their families.
For more information check out PODS of Wisconsin FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/
Event Information:
What: Cans for Cannonballs with PODS
When: Wednesday, May 3rd 4-6 p.m.
Where: Pick 'n Save 1312 S. Park Street, Madison, WI 53715
About PODS Wisconsin
PODS Wisconsin is a large independently-
PODS® is a leader in the moving and storage industry providing both residential and commercial services in 46 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the UK. Founded in 1998, PODS pioneered the portable moving and storage industry now preferred by many customers' increasingly active and mobile lifestyles. To date, the PODS network has completed more than 600,000 long-distance moves, exceeded 3 million deliveries and has more than 160,000 PODS containers in service.
Contact
Consortium Media
***@consortium-
