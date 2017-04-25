Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County to Host Annual CONNOISSEURS GARDEN TOUR

Mounts Botanical Garden

-- Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County to HostAnnual CONNOISSEURS GARDEN TOURA Mother's Day Tradition – May 13-14Visit Nine Beautiful Private & Public Gardens in Atlantis,Lake Worth, North Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens & West Palm Beach, Including a Sneak Preview of the New Windows on the Floating World: Blume Tropical Wetland Garden at Mounts(West Palm Beach, FL – April 24, 2017) Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden today announced that it would be hosting the 13th annual Connoisseurs Garden Tour, a Mother's Day Tradition, May 13-14.From 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday, May 13, and from 11 am to 4 pm on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 14, participants can visit eight extraordinary private gardens: two each in Lake Worth, North Palm Beach and Palm Beach Gardens and one in both Atlantis and West Palm Beach. The ninth featured garden is a sneak preview to the new Windows on the Floating World: Blume Tropical Wetland Garden, which is scheduled to open at Mounts in June."What is unique about our annual Connisseurs Garden Tour is that guests can visit the gardens at their own pace and sequence," says Rochelle Wolberg, Mounts Botanical Garden's Director of Programs/Interim Operations Manager.The nine private and public gardens on this year's Connoisseur Tour include:Leeann & Tim Whelan Garden15603 86th Way in Palm Beach GardensKat & Chuck Rahla Garden4131 Beech Avenue in Palm Beach GardensJulie Criser Garden837 Fathom Road in North Palm BeachSuzann & David Mauroner Garden130 Fathom Road in North Palm BeachSneak PeekMounts Botanical Garden's Windows on the Floating World: Blume Tropical Wetland Garden531 North Military Trail in West Palm BeachBe the first to view the new Windows on the Floating World – Blume Tropical Wetland Garden opening in June. This new Garden features transparent, open-gridded, 4-foot wide walkways on the surface of the wetlands giving visitors the feeling of walking on water. Within these walks are four windows of aquatic plants and seasonal botanical exhibits growing from submerged containers. Additional highlights are waterfalls flowing over natural stone, an area for wading birds, and a wall covered with bromeliads, and benches for quiet reflection and study.Todd MacLean & Geoff Darnell Garden815 Nathan Hale Road in West Palm BeachBenjamin Burle & Debra Yates Garden128 North O Street in Lake WorkLess is definitely much, much more. This very unusual native landscape literally takes you through the 1945 historic cottage that is now the studio of Burle Yates Design. This property is a showcase for rare and unusual native plants many of which may be new even to those who collect natives. Many different surfaces are used and the hardscape materials are varied and interesting. The rear garden and alley area are a combination of art and plants.Paton White Garden731 Murfield Circle in AtlantisThis garden is an example of what can be done with cuttings, seeds, saplings, bromeliad pups and begonia leaves in four years using no herbicides or pesticides. It is also one of the few gardens in South Florida that has a steep 60' long hill as one border that is filled with tropical plants and lined with native ageratum. Native plants are incorporated along the borders to draw both birds and butterflies and color is added everywhere. There is a small cutting garden that at its seasonal prime can fill vases throughout the house.Ruth & Terry Lynch Garden2802 Lake Osborne Drive in Lake WorthThis one-acre garden is full of uncommon tropical flowers, fruit trees and surprises. The garden starts at the very edge of the road, with beautiful strands of dune sunflower, native tropical mimosa and colorful bromeliads. Farther into the garden visitors will find mature specimens of many palms and flowering vines rarely seen outside of botanical gardens.How to Get Tickets for the Connoisseurs Garden Tour:The cost to participate in the annual Connoisseurs Garden Tour is only $20 for Mounts members and $30 for nonmembers. Children 12 and under are free.Tickets may be purchased at the Garden Shop at Mounts Botanical Garden or online via www.mounts.org, Amelia's Smarty Plants in Lake Worth, Art By Nature Garden Center in Palm Beach Gardens, the Delray Beach Garden Center and Johnny Mango's Produce in Delray Beach, Giverny Gardens in Jupiter, and Uncle Bim's Garden Center in West Palm Beach.For more information, please call 561.233.1757 or visit www.mounts.org.About Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County:With a mission to inspire the public, Mounts Botanical Garden is Palm Beach County's oldest and largest botanical garden, offering gorgeous displays of tropical and sub-tropical plants, plus informative classes, workshops, and other fun-filled events. The Garden contains more than 2,000 species of plants, including Florida native plants, exotic and tropical fruit trees, herbs, palms, bromeliads and more. Mounts Botanical Garden is a facility of the Palm Beach County Extension Service, which is in partnership with the University of Florida and the Friends of Mounts Botanical Garden. Mounts is located at 531 North Military Trail in West Palm Beach.Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County is open everyday (except Palm Beach County recognized holidays) from 10 am to 4 pm. The suggested donation for entry to the Garden, including the new Windows on the Floating World: Blume Tropical Wetland Garden, is $5 per person. For more information, please call 561.233.1757 or visit www.mounts.org.