Sennheiser 2020 Tour System Featured at IndustryWeek M&T Conference
TourGuide Solutions, North America's leading provider of tour guide equipment and plant tour headsets, will be supplying Sennheiser 2020 tour audio systems for the plant tour component of the IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Technology (M&T) Conference and Expo in Cleveland, Ohio, May 8-10.
It is the fourth year in a row the Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company has been chosen as the event's plant tour headset equipment provider. The plant tours are one of the engaging learning opportunities, including eight world-class manufacturing tours, a number of continuous improvement sessions at the show and the Best Plants Awards program.
"The event organizers value the Sennheiser 2020 for its superior sound quality in loud environments, ease of use and reliability,"
Conference attendees will be able to choose from eight plant tours in the Cleveland area. The plant tours provide opportunities for behind-the-scenes looks at each facility's continuous improvement efforts, use of technology and workforce best practices. The equipment will help to usher more than 300 Manufacturing & Technology conference attendees through the facilities. Participating facilities include Orlando Baking Company, Rockwell Automation, Thogus Products and Vitamix.
"We'll also have Sennheiser 2020 systems available to test at our booth in the expo hall," Pedersen said. "We invite attendees to stop by and learn more about the business advantages of these systems."
The Sennheiser tour guide system features lightweight headsets with individual volume control. A sensitivity setting on the wireless microphone is available for use in extremely noisy environments, allowing the presenter to diminish up to 36 decibels of background noise and provide crystal clear audio.
TourGuide Solutions is a member of the Association for Manufacturing Excellence (AME) (http://www.ame.org)
About TourGuide Solutions
TourGuide Solutions is an affiliate company of OwnersEdge Inc., a 100 percent employee-owned ESOP holding company based in Brookfield, Wisconsin. TourGuide Solutions, founded in 1998, provides a wide range of Fortune 500 companies with audio equipment to usher guests through live, interactive plant tours. Its clients include Toyota, Nestle, Coca-Cola, Kellogg's, Whirlpool, John Deere and P&G. TourGuide Solutions represents a wide array of product lines, including Sennheiser 2020, Williams Sound Digi-Wave, Listen Technologies, ListenTALK (https://www.listentech.com/
TourGuide Solutions offers warranty protection, with post-warranty care standard with every purchase. Next-day service is available to locations within the United States. Call 877-204-0225 or visit http://tourguidesolutions.com for more information about TourGuide Solutions products or to request a quote.
View original post on the Sennheiser 2020 here.
