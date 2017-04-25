News By Tag
Wine & Design Brings Artistry to North Chesterfield
Award-Winning Paint & Sip Franchise Celebrates Latest Virginia Location with Week of Fun
After taking three classes at her local Wine & Design studio, franchisee Darnese Oliver found her happiness and passion in addition to her new business endeavor. She has served as a Record Supervisor for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction for 14 years. Relocating to Chesterfield in 2014, Darnese went on the search for a new career and stumbled upon Wine & Design, falling in love one paint stroke at a time. She plans to make deep connections with locals and help them find their artistic touch with Wine & Design's unique and welcoming concept.
"The best part about Wine & Design is that you can walk away with a masterpiece and feel really proud about what you created while finding your inner Van Gogh," said Darnese, studio owner. "I look forward to welcoming locals to the new studio and introducing them to the fun concept."
With more than 70 locations across the country, Wine & Design is committed to providing memorable and lasting experiences. Believing that chic, sophisticated experiences shouldn't always come at a high price, Wine & Design is affordable without sacrificing what makes it special.
"Darnese's upbeat personality coupled with her passion for spreading artistic memories is inspiring," said Harriet Mills, CEO and Founder of Wine & Design. "We are so lucky to have her a part of the Wine & Design family and look forward to her immense success in North Chesterfield."
Wine & Design's North Chesterfield studio is located at 9925 Hull Street Rd., North Chesterfield, VA 23236. For more information or to reserve a space for the upcoming grand opening celebration, please call (804) 447-2976, email chesterfield.va@
The full schedule of the five-day guest appreciation celebration is as follows:
Date: Wednesday, May 3rd – Grand Opening Celebration
Time: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Details: Ribbon cutting with complimentary wine, hors d'oeuvres, live music, 50% off class
*First 20 guests receive gift bags with a free class certificate
Date: Thursday, May 4th – Work Hard, Play Hard
Time: 6:30 p.m. –8:30p.m.
Details: $20 class and participants will receive $50 off a future team building event. Complimentary appetizers and drinks.
*First 10 people free with GOCHESTERFIELD
Date: Friday, May 5th – BYOF (Bring Your Best Friend) Party
Time: 6:30 p.m. –8:30p.m.
Details: BOGO Class.Bring your best friend for a night of fun!
Date: Saturday, May 6th – Date Night Couple Painting
Time: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Details: $35 BOGO class. Paint with your signature other or partner in crime for a coupled painting!
Date: Sunday, May 7th – Kids Buzz Shindig
Time: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Details: $15 kid's class, with complimentary temporary tattoos, snacks, beverages and Italian Ices.
*First 10 parents registered receive free class certificate
About Wine & Design
Wine & Design provides "memories and a masterpiece"
Contact
Konnect Agency
Kayla Hockman
***@konnectagency.com
