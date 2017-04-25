 
Wine & Design Brings Artistry to North Chesterfield

Award-Winning Paint & Sip Franchise Celebrates Latest Virginia Location with Week of Fun
 
 
Wine & Design
Wine & Design
 
CHESTERFIELD, Va. - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Wine & Design (http://www.wineanddesign.com/), the leading paint and sip franchise that provides chic, upbeat spaces for memories and masterpieces, announces the opening of its newest location in North Chesterfield. To celebrate the opening, Wine & Design is inviting the community to five days of festivities starting Wednesday, May 3 to Sunday, May 7 packed with themed parties, discounted classes, live music, giveaways and other special offers.

After taking three classes at her local Wine & Design studio, franchisee Darnese Oliver found her happiness and passion in addition to her new business endeavor. She has served as a Record Supervisor for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction for 14 years. Relocating to Chesterfield in 2014, Darnese went on the search for a new career and stumbled upon Wine & Design, falling in love one paint stroke at a time. She plans to make deep connections with locals and help them find their artistic touch with Wine & Design's unique and welcoming concept.

"The best part about Wine & Design is that you can walk away with a masterpiece and feel really proud about what you created while finding your inner Van Gogh," said Darnese, studio owner. "I look forward to welcoming locals to the new studio and introducing them to the fun concept."

With more than 70 locations across the country, Wine & Design is committed to providing memorable and lasting experiences. Believing that chic, sophisticated experiences shouldn't always come at a high price, Wine & Design is affordable without sacrificing what makes it special.

"Darnese's upbeat personality coupled with her passion for spreading artistic memories is inspiring," said Harriet Mills, CEO and Founder of Wine & Design. "We are so lucky to have her a part of the Wine & Design family and look forward to her immense success in North Chesterfield."

Wine & Design's North Chesterfield studio is located at 9925 Hull Street Rd., North Chesterfield, VA 23236. For more information or to reserve a space for the upcoming grand opening celebration, please call (804) 447-2976, email chesterfield.va@wineanddesign.com or visit www.wineanddesign.com/chesterfield.

The full schedule of the five-day guest appreciation celebration is as follows:

Date:          Wednesday, May 3rdGrand Opening Celebration

Time:          6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Details:          Ribbon cutting with complimentary wine, hors d'oeuvres, live music, 50% off class

*First 20 guests receive gift bags with a free class certificate

Date:          Thursday, May 4thWork Hard, Play Hard

Time:          6:30 p.m. –8:30p.m.

Details:          $20 class and participants will receive $50 off a future team building event. Complimentary appetizers and drinks.

*First 10 people free with GOCHESTERFIELD

Date:          Friday, May 5thBYOF (Bring Your Best Friend) Party

Time:          6:30 p.m. –8:30p.m.

Details:          BOGO Class.Bring your best friend for a night of fun!

Date:          Saturday, May 6th – Date Night Couple Painting

Time:          6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Details:          $35 BOGO class. Paint with your signature other or partner in crime for a coupled painting!

Date:          Sunday, May 7thKids Buzz Shindig

Time:          11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Details:          $15 kid's class, with complimentary temporary tattoos, snacks, beverages and Italian Ices.

         *First 10 parents registered receive free class certificate

###

About Wine & Design

Wine & Design provides "memories and a masterpiece" in just two hours. Painting sessions are led by a local artist who provides step-by-step instructions to first-time painters, aspiring artists, or self-proclaimed pros that result in an individualized work of art. Wine & Design accepts general reservations for nightly painting classes, and we offer programs through our five lines of business: Private Parties offer a creative twist for showers, birthday parties and reunions, just to name a few; Art Buzz Kids programs include children's classes, summer camps and 'Parent and Me' programs; Design On Wheels brings the painting party to your home, office or event venue; Team Building packages merge art, teamwork and fun for your business or organization; and Paint it Forward programs are available each month with a portion of the proceeds going to a local charity. For more information on our programs, or to schedule an event or class, please visit www.wineanddesign.com. Wine & Design is headquartered in Raleigh, N.C. and has 70 studios nationwide.

Konnect Agency
Kayla Hockman
***@konnectagency.com
