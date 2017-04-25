News By Tag
Cushman & Wakefield Inks Sale of The Woodmere Club in Woodmere, N.Y
Transaction Brings Much-Needed Capital Infusion, Secures Property's Operation as Golf and Country Club for Five Years
Weiss Properties and 2020 Acquisitions purchased the 110-acre Woodmere Club, which sits on the south shore of Long Island in the Nassau County hamlet of Woodmere. Located at 99 Meadow Drive, the club features an original, 1908 colonial clubhouse, 18 award-winning holes of golf, six hard-tru tennis courts, an elevated swimming pool complex complete with sweeping golf course and bay views, a newly renovated fitness center, and a variety of dining options.
"The Woodmere Club for several years, like many golf clubs across the country, has experienced a shrinking membership,"
Wiener added that the transition has included significant member involvement and direction. "Sentiment has been very positive," he said. "The Cushman & Wakefield team was sensitive to our needs, the passion of our members, and our desire to sustain the club as long as possible. They also understood our financial condition and responded with a profound sense of urgency."
Ultimately, the Metropolitan Area Capital Markets Group brought multiple, carefully vetted offers to the Woodmere executive board. "We were able to give the club the ability to choose a buyer and deal structure that best suited its needs," noted Cushman & Wakefield's Andrew Merin, who headed the assignment with David Bernhaut, Gary Gabriel, Brian Whitmer and Ryan Dowd.
The new ownership's long-term vision for the property centers on positioning it for high-end residential development. "In the meantime, we are very much looking forward to the next five years," noted Efrem Gerszberg, a principal with 2020 Acquisitions. "With the involvement of one of the best golf course managers in the business and expanded catering options, The Woodmere Club will remain a terrific asset to the community."
Robert Weiss, President of Weiss Properties, added that annual golf membership fees have been reduced from $25,000 to $11,500 per year as part of the transition. "We are embarking on an aggressive introductory membership drive while we renovate the course and the clubhouse," he noted. "We are excited about being part of this community – providing value for Woodmere's current membership and drawing additional golf enthusiasts – while we develop our plans to introduce new, in-demand luxury housing to benefit the neighborhood."
The Woodmere Club sale represents the third golf club transaction completed recently by the Metropolitan Area Capital Markets Group. The team also orchestrated the successful trades of Edgewood Country Club in River Vale, N.J., and Shackamaxon in Scotch Plains, N.J. The Metropolitan Area Capital Markets Group specializes exclusively in investment sales of office, industrial, multifamily, land and retail properties throughout New Jersey, New York, and Fairfield County, Connecticut. The team has completed more than $25 billion worth of transactions since 2000, closing over $3.2 billion in sales in 2016.
