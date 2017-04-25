The 14th Annual International Reggae Festival Rocks The Old Port August 18-19-20, 2017!

Small - MIRF - 2017 - Cube - English

-- The International Reggae Festival (MIRF) celebrates its 14season which will be celebrated with some of Jamaica's most loved artists August 18, 19, 20, 2017 at The Old Port in the heart of downtown Montreal.Promising fans the highest caliber of Jamaican and West Indian talent, and maintaining their theme 'United Against Violence,' MIRF 2017 is proud to present lovers of Reggae, Dancehall, Lover's Rock, Comedy and Gospel with talent that will leave lasting memories.This years headlining talent includes Charly Black and Konshens whose Dancehall popularityhas reached the million plus mark on streaming sites such as Spotify, and Etana, Sanchez, and Tanya Stephens who are proven fan favorites. Lt. Stitchie, Pressure, Majah Hype and Inner Circle were requested several times by fans and organizers were happy to oblige.More artists will be announced in the coming weeks. The Montreal International Reggae Festival is the largest in Canada, and has been ranked top 13 Reggae Festivals around the world. The three day event is produced by Mr. Eric Blagrove and team.For more information visit