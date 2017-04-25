News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ammoye Sets The Tone for Max Glazer, Kelissa and Chronixx – Chronology Tour
Opening for Chronixx as a part of his Chronology Tour, Ammoye set the tone for fans who traveled far and wide to hear the exclusive Reggae line-up in a city that does not see too many acts in the genre perform live.
Beginning her set with the lead single from her forthcoming album 'The Light,' fans grooved with approval as Ammoye sang "Don't Count Me Out," produced by Donovan Germain of Penthouse Records. With the bass line and riffs that put hands in the air, the Songstresses lyrics connected with one and all who felt 'counted out' at certain points in their lives. Her set continued with "The Light," and in honor of Amy Winehouse, Ammoye and Tash Lorayne performed "Valerie" to the approval of fans. Paying homage to the King of Reggae, her rendition of "Is This Love" brought on cheers of approval. Of her performance Ammoye said "It felt great being on the stage and opening for Chronixx, Kelissa and Max Glazer. These are people I admire and respect – it felt good."
Following Ammoye's performance was a DJ set by Max Glazer who played Reggae anthems for young and mature. Kelissa then took the stage treating fans to Reggae, and a sweet acoustic vibe. Chronixx connected with fans musically and spiritually as he delivered hits "Smile Jamaica," "Queen Majesty" and "Spanish Town Rocking" which left a lasting impression. After the show, Melanie, who traveled from Barrie, Ontario (approximately 300 kilometers away from the venue) shared "this was the best show I've ever been to. The line up with Ammoye, Max Glazer, Kelissa and Chronixx was perfect. It wasn't long, but mih belly full!" Concert organizers echoed the same sentiment.
Ammoye's single "Don't Count Me Out" will be officially released on May 11th, 2017 and her album 'The Light' will be released on June 29th, 2017 via Tuff Gong International. She is a 3 time JUNO Nominee for Best Reggae Recording, and has one of the largest fan followings on Facebook which exceeds 5,000. Ammoye's album The Light will be her second full length disc. The first called 'Haffi Win' was produced by Ottawa's Rise Ashen.
About Ammoye:
Ammoye is Canada's leading songstress who is well known for her music which is 'love fueled,' 'conscious awakening' and 'motivational.' Ammoyes musical mission is to be a Light Worker which forms the foundation from which she creates chart topping music.
In 2016 Ammoye opened for Sean Paul of his Full Speed promo club tour, and performed for a special Black History presentation at the Royal Ontario Museum. Her album The Light will be released in June, 2017 with production from Sly Dunbar, Mikey Bennett, Donovan Germain, Lenky Marsden, Kirk Bennett, and Natural High.
Her 2015 mixtape Enter the Warrior-ess Mixtape continues to be downloaded from her site AmmoyesMusic.com (mailto:www.ammoyemusic.com). Connect and stay up to date with Ammoye on Instagram @Ammoye (http://www.instagram.com/
Contact
Natasha Von Castle
***@l3magazine.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse