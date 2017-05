Hungry Howie's Pizza Continues Expansion In Myrtle Beach

National Pizza Franchise Opens Fourth Location in South Carolina's Atlantic Coast

--, originator of the Flavored Crustpizza, announces its newest location in Myrtle Beach, SC. The store will celebrate its opening on Wednesday, May 3 by offering a special deal on large one-topping flavored-crust pizzas for $6.99. Additionally, to commemorate the new location,will be donating 10 percent of sales to the Grand Strand Humane Society on May 3 and 10 percent of sales to Ocean Bay Middle School on May 4.From delivery boy to franchisee, Brian Edelen is no stranger to thefamily. In 1993, Edelen became a delivery boy at his localin Michigan right out of high school. He fell in love with the brand and saved up to open his own location, moving to South Carolina to soak up the sun. In 2005, Edelen opened his firststore in South Myrtle Beach in hopes to expand the brand's fan base. With five locations under his belt, Edelen is taking the pizza business by storm in South Carolina's Atlantic Coast and continuing to spread the flavored crust love."When I joined thefamily right out of high school, I just knew this was a business I wanted to be involved with long term," said franchisee Brian Edelen. "I found my home withand I look forward to continuing to introduce the tasty flavored crust pizza and welcoming atmosphere that I fell in love with in 1993 with residents of Myrtle Beach.""It's been a pleasure having Brian a part of thefamily for over 20 years and we've enjoyed watching him grow and launch new locations in the Myrtle Beach market," said Jennifer Jackson, Vice President of Development at. "His passion for the brand is inspiring and we know he'll continue having immense success in South Carolina."Hungry Howie's newest Myrtle Beach store is located at located at 4270 River Oaks Dr., Myrtle Beach, SC 29579. For more information on Hungry Howie's, please call (843) 806-0008 or visit www.hungryhowies.com ###Founded in 1973,is a national pizza franchise that is loyal to its tradition of providing delicious, high-quality and original Flavored Crustpizzas including eight flavors: butter, butter cheese, Cajun, garlic herb, onion, ranch, sesame and Asiago cheese. Its menu features oven-baked calzone-style subs, Howie Breads®, crisp & cool salads, and flavored wings that create a unique and irreplaceable position in the pizza market. Starting in Taylor, MI,has grown to almost 600 locations in 21 states across the U.S.