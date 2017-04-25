News By Tag
Kyle M. Dysarz Joins the Collins Einhorn Farrell Insurance Coverage Practice Group
Mr. Dysarz received a Bachelor of Arts from Michigan State University in 2010, and a Juris Doctor from Michigan State University College of Law in 2013. While at Michigan State College of Law, Dysarz specialized in criminal and civil litigation and received several scholarships for excellence in trial advocacy. In addition, Dysarz was a member of the school's Trial Practice Institute as well as their Moot Court Trial Advocacy Board, where he was a regional finalist.
Mr. Dysarz resides in Royal Oak, Michigan.
About Collins Einhorn Farrell PC
Founded in 1971, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is a multi-specialty law firm headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. As one of the leading law firms in defense litigation, the firm provides expert legal representation in a wide variety of industries throughout the Midwest. The firm's practices areas include professional liability, insurance coverage, general and automobile liability, grievance defense, asbestos/toxic tort, fire and explosion liability, medical malpractice, and employment and workers compensation.
For more information, visit www.ceflawyers.com or call 248-355-4141.
Contact
Andrea Oleszczak
***@ceflawyers.com
