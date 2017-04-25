 
Kyle M. Dysarz Joins the Collins Einhorn Farrell Insurance Coverage Practice Group

 
 
Collins Einhorn Farrell Attorney Kyle M. Dysarz
Collins Einhorn Farrell Attorney Kyle M. Dysarz
 
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is pleased to announce that attorney Kyle M. Dysarz has joined the firm's Insurance Coverage practice group. Mr. Dysarz provides clients with formal opinions on the coverages afforded by commercial general liability, business owners, homeowners, and umbrella insurance policies, and he assists with drafting reservations of rights and declinations as needed. He also litigates declaratory judgment actions in connection with claims of bodily injury, property damage, construction defects, personal and advertising injury, and toxic torts. In addition to his focus on insurance coverage, Dysarz also has experience as a defense litigator and has handled a variety of complex disputes, including wrongful death claims, construction defect claims, and bad faith insurance claims.

Mr. Dysarz received a Bachelor of Arts from Michigan State University in 2010, and a Juris Doctor from Michigan State University College of Law in 2013. While at Michigan State College of Law, Dysarz specialized in criminal and civil litigation and received several scholarships for excellence in trial advocacy. In addition, Dysarz was a member of the school's Trial Practice Institute as well as their Moot Court Trial Advocacy Board, where he was a regional finalist.

Mr. Dysarz resides in Royal Oak, Michigan.

About Collins Einhorn Farrell PC

Founded in 1971, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is a multi-specialty law firm headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. As one of the leading law firms in defense litigation, the firm provides expert legal representation in a wide variety of industries throughout the Midwest. The firm's practices areas include professional liability, insurance coverage, general and automobile liability, grievance defense, asbestos/toxic tort, fire and explosion liability, medical malpractice, and employment and workers compensation.

For more information, visit www.ceflawyers.com or call 248-355-4141.

Andrea Oleszczak
***@ceflawyers.com
Email:***@ceflawyers.com
