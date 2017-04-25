 
Attorney MaryRachel Dysarz Joins General and Automotive Liability Practice Group at Collins Einhorn

 
 
Collins Einhorn Farrell Attorney MaryRachel Dysarz
Collins Einhorn Farrell Attorney MaryRachel Dysarz
 
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is pleased to announce that attorney MaryRachel Dysarz has joined the firm's General and Automotive Liability practice group. Ms. Dysarz focuses her practice on general liability and first- and third-party automotive defense. She provides clients with guidance through the litigation process, beginning from the discovery phase through trial.

Ms. Dysarz has vast experience preparing and successfully arguing motions for summary disposition on behalf of clients. In addition to her automotive liability background, Dysarz has also handled medical/dental professional liability, premise liability, and general negligence cases.

Ms. Dysarz received a Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, from Olivet Nazarene University in 2010 and went on to obtain a Juris Doctor from Michigan State University College of Law in 2013. While in law school, Dysarz specialized in civil and criminal litigation and received the Walter E. Oberer Scholarship for excellence in trial advocacy performance. She also received the Jurisprudence Award in her MSU Law Trial Practice Institute, Trial I course, and successfully competed in nationally recognized moot court competitions.

In an effort to use her law degree to serve our country and state, Dysarz is also a Judge Advocate General Officer in the Michigan Army National Guard.

Ms. Dysarz resides in Royal Oak, Michigan.

About Collins Einhorn Farrell PC

Founded in 1971, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is a multi-specialty law firm headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. As one of the leading law firms in defense litigation, the firm provides expert legal representation in a wide variety of industries throughout the Midwest. The firm's practices areas include professional liability, asbestos/toxic tort, insurance coverage, appellate, grievance defense, fire and explosion liability, general and automobile liability, medical malpractice, and employment and workers compensation.

For more information, visit www.ceflawyers.com or call 248-355-4141.

Collins Einhorn Farrell PC
***@ceflawyers.com
