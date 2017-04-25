Christie and Kelly of The Denver 100 & Voiceter Pro bring voice-powered real estate search to Denver

Voiceter Pro technology is now live in Denver Colorado, allowing the consumers to search for homes via voice, either Amazon Alexa or Google Home

Contact

Miguel Berger

***@voiceterpro.com Miguel Berger

End

-- Albany, NY – May 1, 2017 - Consumers who want to buy or sell a home in Denver, CO and surrounding area can now start the process by simply saying: "Alexa, open Real Estate" or "OK Google open Real Estate Search."Christie Banowetz and Kelly Thompson, Broker Associates with The Denver 100, LLC, are now the exclusive providers of the Voiceter Pro Real Estate skill and Real Estate Search action for Denver and surrounding area."We are excited that Christie and Kelly are joining the family of forward-thinking real estate professionals powered by Voiceter Pro," said Miguel Berger, CEO of Voiceter Pro. "With millions of artificial intelligence devices in smart homes across the country, the future of real estate property search will be voice driven and they are bringing that future to consumers today.""The Real Estate skill and Real Estate Search action allow us to provide a higher level of customer service as we help consumers with their housing needs," said Banowetz. "Christie and I are thrilled to announce the capability of starting your search for your next home in the Denver area by simply talking to Alexa or the Google Assistant," said Thompson.Voiceter Pro's Real Estate skill and Real Estate Search action are free for consumers and easy to use on their Amazon Alexa-powered devices and Google Home. Voiceter Pro's conversational search will guide homebuyers through a search for their desired home. The search process includes questions about the desired location, number of bedrooms and more. Users can make a cursory search based on a just a few parameters or search deeper search based several detailed home features.Alexa or Google will verbally report the top three matches and consumers will receive an email with complete listing details for all results. Home sellers can also utilize the apps to help them with their housing needs.About Us:Christie and Kelly. Your Home Team:Christie Banowetz and Kelly Thompson are broker associate real estate team within The Denver 100, LLC. Christie and Kelly work with both buyers and sellers to meet their housing goals in Colorado. With title and marketing backgrounds, this team is one of a kind in their ability to help the public in their real estate needs.The Denver 100, LLC:The Denver 100, LLC is a locally owned and operated independent real estate company that has developed into a creative and recognizable force in Colorado real estate circles. The boutique broker-centric service model of this company was designed with the broker associate in mind. The Denver 100 has created through the strength and foresight of producing real estate professionals to service top producers with extensive real estate experience.Voiceter Pro, LLC:Voiceter Pro, LLC., based in Albany, NY and Oakland, CA, is the conversational search company that will bring companies and consumers together through meaningful conversations with Amazon's Alexa. Starting with its flagship product, the Real Estate Skill for Amazon Alexa-powered devices, Voiceter Pro will revolutionize AI-assisted searches in all markets. This search tool has applicability in any business model that requires consumers to filter through product choices to arrive at the product or service that meets their needs. View the demo at www.voiceterpro.com.For more information, contact:Christie Banowetz and Kelly Thompson, Broker AssociatesThe Denver 100, LLCBanowetz: 970-376-2032Thompson: 303-587-3846Miguel Berger, CEOVoiceter Pro518-542-5586miguel@voiceterpro.com