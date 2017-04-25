News By Tag
Anny Lin Trunk Show at Diamond Bridal Gallery
Anny Lin is a second-generation designer in her family. Growing up in a household of fashion and design, she is inspired both by trends and tradition. Her gowns are exceptional and innovative, almost as if they walked right out of a dream! Texture is at the forefront of style in these dresses, with an emphasis on ruffles and intricate details. Modern lines blend seamlessly with queenly ruffles that create a unique, spirited dress for any bride looking to be the belle of her own ball!
We are absolutely infatuated with Anny Lin's dresses, which show off the spirit and originality of each bride. Don't believe us? Check out the bride gallery on the Anny Lin website! You can see the love radiating from these beautiful brides—and their gorgeous gowns!
Stop by Diamond Bridal between May 5 and 19 to see if you belong in the stunning lineup of ladies in Anny Lin's bridal gown gallery!
Book Appointment Today - http://diamondbridalgallery.com/
