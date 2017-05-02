News By Tag
Okaz Motors selects AutoJini.com to design and implement their new innovative website
Okaz Motors has selected AutoJini.com to create a custom website and design using the proprietary Content Management System of AutoJini. AutoJini will not only provide Okaz with website solutions, but has also partnered with them to analyze the performance, traffic, and conversion tracking via consultative solutions.
"This association is proof of our expertise, effectiveness of our software and our growing market share. We will implement their new web site and will setup accounts on various Social Media sites. We offer other services like SEO, PPC, Phone Call Tracking, on a need-basis to Okaz Motors", said Syed Azam, President of AutoJini.
About AutoJini.com:
AutoJini is a web-based software suite of solutions used by automobile dealers across North America. AutoJini services include the development and implementation of dealership websites, mobile websites, micro sites, Facebook applications, inventory management solutions, data export to 3rd parties, search engine optimization (SEO), PPC campaign Management, eBay Motors Auction Tool, social media marketing (SEM), and news & blog software.
AutoJini.com has offices in: - Ames, Iowa - Kitchener, Ontario, Canada for more information, please contact Mr. Syed Azam by phone (515) 232-2024 or email syed@AutoJini.com Visit http://www.AutoJini.com for more details.
About Okaz Motors:
Okaz Motors is located Elmhurst, IL. Okaz Motors new website offers an extensive inventory of high end vehicles, customer reviews, and an easy to use Contact Us section. At Okaz Motors all of our vehicles are hand-picked and only the best make it to our dealership. Our vehicles go through mechanical inspection, history check, and detailing process. We offer high quality pre-owned automobiles at the most competitive pricing. Come visit our pre-owned line of automobiles in Elmhurst
http://www.okazmotors.com/
