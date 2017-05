Joseph Vick, Early American Immigrant Looking for Parents

New DNA Results to be Published on June 24 in Suffolk, Virginia

Joseph Vick of Lower Parish, Isle of Wight County, Virginia by J Beatty & D Vick

-- My name isand over 350 years have passed since I last knew where my parents lived in Europe. I was born around 1640 and arrived in Virginia in the mid-to-late 1660s. On 20 December 1673, I was deeded 50 acres by Hodges Council where I cultivated the rich soil at the Beaver Dam Swamp and grew my small parcel of land to build a plantation in Virginia. I died in Isle of Wight County, Virginia before 1704.Over the yearsmy descendants have organized to find my roots and inSam Vick of Mississippi hosted a family gathering of 170 of my descendants. Then inMary Jo McCrary & James M. Perrin (descendants of Reverend Newit Vick, whom the city ofwas named) founded the Joseph Vick Family of America. Finally inGailen Vick and O. Richard Wright formally incorporated JVFOA. A highlight for my family was inwhen my posterity published the first 5 generations in a book, Joseph Vick of Lower Parish, ( http://www.jvfoa.com/ vick-book.php) , ) Isle of Wight County, Virginiaco-authored by John Beatty, Di Ann Vick & published by James Davis. Inmy descendants started a: so far more than 100 my posterity has been tested. They've helped find adoptees'parents and corrected errors in the family tree that had been previously published. They've reached out and tested other Vick's around the world. Recently, my descendants found athrough theirWhile this new cousin does not have the Vick surnamehis ancestor wasand he shares my father's paternal line.Today my progeny includes a former governor, a past president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund and ministers of most religious faiths. My descendants have served faithfully in the wars and battles for the countries of the USA, Republic of Texas and England since I came to the English Colony of Virginia. In fact I have over 20,000 descendants in North America.Each year some of my descendants meet to review new findings at the JVFOA Annual Meeting & Reunion. In Suffolk, Virgina on June 23-25, 2017 ( http://www.jvfoa.com/ 2017-vick-annual- meeting.php the community and my descendants will be educated on family genealogy and newly found DNA Test Results (http://www.jvfoa.com/Vick-and-Allied-Families-DNA-Project.php)