News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Joseph Vick, Early American Immigrant Looking for Parents
New DNA Results to be Published on June 24 in Suffolk, Virginia
Over the yearsmy descendants have organized to find my roots and in 1972 Sam Vick of Mississippi hosted a family gathering of 170 of my descendants. Then in 1984 Mary Jo McCrary & James M. Perrin (descendants of Reverend Newit Vick, whom the city of Vicksburg, Mississippi was named) founded the Joseph Vick Family of America. Finally in 1990 Gailen Vick and O. Richard Wright formally incorporated JVFOA. A highlight for my family was in 2004 when my posterity published the first 5 generations in a book, Joseph Vick of Lower Parish, (http://www.jvfoa.com/
Today my progeny includes a former governor, a past president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund and ministers of most religious faiths. My descendants have served faithfully in the wars and battles for the countries of the USA, Republic of Texas and England since I came to the English Colony of Virginia. In fact I have over 20,000 descendants in North America.
Each year some of my descendants meet to review new findings at the JVFOA Annual Meeting & Reunion. In Suffolk, Virgina on June 23-25, 2017 (http://www.jvfoa.com/
Media Contact
Gailen Vick
www.JVFOA.com
510-364-7631
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse