May 2017





Jeff Prater Named RE/MAX Florida Region Manager of the Year

Jeff Prater, a Managing Broker of RE/MAX Alliance Group, Named RE/MAX Florida Region Manager of the Year
 
 
Crowley, Prater, Coupland, Travis and Williamson
Crowley, Prater, Coupland, Travis and Williamson
 
BRADENTON, Fla. - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Jeff Prater, one of three RE/MAX Alliance Group Managing Brokers, has received the Manager of the Year Award for the RE/MAX Florida Region. RE/MAX of Florida chose Jeff Prater to receive the award from nominations received by RE/MAX Broker/Owners throughout the state of Florida.

         Prater serves in the Bradenton office, where he guides and advises agents, facilitates transactions, and assures cohesiveness between all the facets of the company that include administration, accounting, the Multiple Listing Service and in-house ancillary services.

         "Jeff is well-deserving of this award," said RE/MAX Alliance Group Co-Owner Ron Travis. "He has consistently demonstrated outstanding performance and leadership, and is an asset to our company, our community and our industry."

         A native of Charleston, West Virginia, Prater received a Mining Engineering degree from the West Virginia University Institute of Technology and an associate degree in Electronics from ITT Technical Institute. He worked in the mining industry as a manager of operations until 1997 before obtaining his real estate license. Prater joined RE/MAX Alliance Group as a salesman in 2004 and became Managing Broker in 2005. He has been active in the industry, serving on and chairing numerous committees for the Realtor Association of Sarasota Manatee. He served on the Board of Directors of the Manatee Association of Realtors in 2014. He has been a member of the Women's Council of Realtors since 2005 and has participated in golf event committees for the Children's Miracle Network and Susan G. Komen.

         RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for both transactions and sales volume. It is the #1 office in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, with offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. For more information, please visit www.alliancegroupfl.com.

PHOTO:

(From left) Peter Crowley, Broker/Co-Owner; Jeff Prater, Managing Broker; David Coupland, Co-Owner; Ron Travis, Co/Owner/Partner; and Bryan Williamson, Director, RE/MAX, LLC, Florida Region

Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
Source:RE/MAX Alliance Group
