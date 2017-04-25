The Thurgood Marshall Center Trust (TMCT) is celebrating the 63rd anniversary of passage of the historic Brown vs Board of Education case that ended centuries of 'separate but equal' education in the United States

-- The Thurgood Marshall Center Trust (TMCT) is celebrating the 63anniversary of passage of the historic Brown vs Board of Education case that ended centuries of 'separate but equal' education in the United States.The Center is hosting a fundraising Reception on Wednesday, May 17 to observe the seminal event and also announce the TMCT Call to Action: "Equal Education for All Based on the Brown Decision."The event, will be hosted by members of the Marshall Family to include Cecilia Marshall, Honorary Chair and Thomasina Yearwood, TMCT President/CEO, held at the Thurgood Marshall Center for Service and Heritage, 1816 12Street, NW, Washington, DC 20009, comes against the backdrop of a significant and troubling retrenchment of access to education for African America, Latino and other children.According to The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, "there are a number of factors that appear to have combined to cause the rapid resegregation of schools since 1991. First, beginning in the 1980s, courts turned against desegregation plans - denying new petitions to desegregate schools, ending previous court imposed plans and even striking down voluntary plans created by local school districts."Conference members add that executive branch agencies have stopped the aggressive campaign to enforce the Brown Decision and the Civil Rights Act that was so successful in the 1960s and '70s."At the same time, rapid growth in the Hispanic and African American population and growing income disparities have increased the concentration of minorities in high poverty districts," said the leadership of Coalition which has a diverse membership of more than 200 national organizations which promote and protect the civil and human rights of all persons in the United States and works toward the goal of a more open and just society.RSVP for this event by calling (202) 462-8314 and to learn more visit www.tmcsh.orgAbout The Thurgood Marshall Center Trust, Inc. or TMCT; proprietor of the historic landmark Thurgood Marshall Center for Service and Heritage and the first African American YMCA in the country at 1816 12th Street, NW, Washington, DC is in the heart of the Shaw Community. Our mission is to be a beacon in the continuing struggle for equality and social and economic justice. We do this by engaging youth, families and all communities in provocative dialogue and collective action. Our rich history and heritage is the foundation for our future.