News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
BA Insight Releases Search for Dynamics
Customers Using Microsoft Dynamics 365 Can Now Access Content from Microsoft SharePoint and Many Other Systems Automatically
Search for Dynamics provides customer service and sales representatives who live in Dynamics with easy access to the knowledge they need to close more deals and resolve cases. A support agent working on a case, for example, can automatically reference knowledge bases stored in Confluence and discussion threads from Yammer to quickly answer customer questions and link that information into the Dynamics record.
"This continues our strategy of unifying heterogeneous content and integrating closely with Microsoft applications, which has worked extremely well with Microsoft SharePoint and extends it to Microsoft Dynamics 365. We've received a great reception from customers, and also from Microsoft," said Jeff Fried, BA Insight's CTO. "Microsoft's business applications are growing and opening up new areas where we can provide valuable products, in particular with the introduction of Dynamics 365. Search for Dynamics gives our customers an easy way to turbocharge their search-driven experiences in Dynamics 365 and also in SharePoint."
Search for Dynamics is available in two editions:
- The full Enterprise edition includes an indexing connector for Dynamics 365, which results in global search within Dynamics 365 across any field on any entity. It also makes Dynamics 365 information available to SharePoint users who may not use Dynamics 365.
- The Express edition includes only SharePoint content in results. This will be available at no charge by May 8th.
"Sales and service professionals perpetually struggle to get the right information at the right time," said Tony de Freitas, Senior Director, Dynamics Channel Strategy and Programs, Microsoft Corp. "We're pleased to see how Search for Dynamics can enhance the experience of our Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers."
By providing access to corporate information more quickly, in a format that users expect, organizations using Search for Dynamics can make their users much more effective. They can also deploy a feature-rich customer portal through SharePoint that delivers value to end customers and makes the lives of internal users easier. Other products from the BA Insight Software Portfolio add:
- Integration of content from many different sources
- Autoclassification to automatically apply metadata to all content, regardless of source
- Advanced preview of documents and visual refinement of results to quickly identify the content being searched for
The result is a customer-facing portal with all of the information users need, directly accessed from within Dynamics by agents and sales professionals.
About BA Insight
BA Insight's software addresses the Speed to Information challenge organizations face by quickly connecting SharePoint users to the knowledge they need – linking key enterprise systems with an easy-to-implement, use, and upgrade software portfolio. Our software enhances SharePoint out-of-the-box, increasing user adoption while enhancing user experience. It replaces slow, high- effort, and expensive customized approaches with easy-to-use, off-the-shelf software.
Our software portfolio includes connectors and federation to provide secure connectivity to a wide variety of systems; classification that increases findability using auto-tagging, metadata generation, and text analytics; and applications with search squarely at the interface of users and information.
Hundreds of organizations - including Australian Government Department of Defence, CA Technologies, Chevron, Deloitte, Ford Motor Company, Keurig Green Mountain, Pfizer, and Travers Smith - and millions of users benefit from BA Insight's software on a daily basis to provide compelling intranets that people love to use. BA Insight is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, a member of the Microsoft Enterprise Cloud Alliance, and an Elastic partner. Visit http://www.BAinsight.com for more informaiton and follow us at @BAinsight.
Contact
Debbie Ferolito
***@bainsight.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse