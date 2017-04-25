 
Oddmall Emporium Of The Weird:

Ohio's most unusual celebration of arts, crafts, and everything odd, geeky, bizarre, and wonderful comes to the john s knight center in downtown akron may 6th - 7th 2017!
 
 
AKRON, Ohio - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- We are excited to announce the 18th Oddmall which is our premier ODDMALL event im Akron, Ohio! Oddmall is part art fair, part craft show, part comic con, part gaming festival, part cosplay extravaganza, part toy show, part antique show, part vintage fashion show, part geeksplosion, part music fest, part magic show, and part various undefinable othernesses. If it's fun, artsy, geeky, crafty or odd, chances are it can be found at Oddmall, Emporium of the Weird. Oddmall will take place at the John S Knight Center (77 East Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308) in downtown Akron on May 6-7th, 2017 from 10am to 6pm. This free event (we do ask for a $5 donation so we can bring the best artists and entertainment to the show) is open to the public and will feature over 250 juried artists and crafters exhibiting everything from jewelry, sculpture and ceramics, to photography, drawing, painting, glass, textile pieces, and more. In addition to all the crafters, -Oddmall hosts many comic and toy vendors who feature vintage  comic, toy, game, pop-culture, and other "geek" and "sci-fi" related items. Oddmall isn't just about geeky crafts and collectibles. We will have open gaming, live entertainment, and performances throughout the day as well.

Attendees (both children and adults) are invited to dress up in their favorite cosplay costumes, as well as enter the Oddmall costume contest or take part in our panels on a variety of geeky topics. Our special guests will be judging the competition, and awarding prizes donated by our generous sponsors. Oddmall is also a 'family friendly' event. There will be face painters, magicians, balloon artists, trick or treating, and other forms of entertainment for even the youngest of children.

To find out more information about Oddmall: Emporium of the Weird, or how to be an artist, vendor, sponsor, or volunteer, please visit www.oddmall.info.

Source:Mutha Oith Creation
