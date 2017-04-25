News By Tag
Oddmall Emporium Of The Weird:
Ohio's most unusual celebration of arts, crafts, and everything odd, geeky, bizarre, and wonderful comes to the john s knight center in downtown akron may 6th - 7th 2017!
Attendees (both children and adults) are invited to dress up in their favorite cosplay costumes, as well as enter the Oddmall costume contest or take part in our panels on a variety of geeky topics. Our special guests will be judging the competition, and awarding prizes donated by our generous sponsors. Oddmall is also a 'family friendly' event. There will be face painters, magicians, balloon artists, trick or treating, and other forms of entertainment for even the youngest of children.
To find out more information about Oddmall: Emporium of the Weird, or how to be an artist, vendor, sponsor, or volunteer, please visit www.oddmall.info.
Andy Hopp
***@andyhopp.com
