Nissan's 1972 Datsun 'Sweet Pea' Goes To Texas And Wins

1972 Datsun pickup wins its class at the Concours d'Elegance of Texas

Mathews Nissan Is Winning...........Many years ago, Tennessee residents, Marvin & Hazel Askew, purchased a 1972 Pea Green Datsun 521 Pickup at Hippodrome Oldsmobile in Nashville, for $2222.24 - It's home for the past few years has been the Nissan Heritage Hall.This weekend,andafter 45 years... so all of us at Mathews Nissan take a moment to celebrate the elegance and excellence of the Nissan brand, and we offer that same high standard to our customers everyday.This 1972 Datsun 521 (a pickup from Nissan's Heritage Hall that is affectionately known as Sweet Pea) was honored as a Class Winner in the Truck Category at the recent Concours d'Elegance of Texas (COT). The Concours featured a truck class, which is not common in classic car shows.Nissan was a premier sponsor for this 6th annual COT, which was held at the Richard Greene Linear Park in Arlington, Texas.This year's Concours d'Elegance of Texas featured 125 of the finest motorcars in America, many seldom seen publicly. It was a great opportunity to see mechanical sophistication, elegance, and the best in automotive style — all traits embodied to some extent by this pristine green Datsun that comes from an era when small pickups were just that, small.In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and Infiniti vehicles can be found online at NissanUSA.com and InfinitiUSA.com, or visit the U.S. media sites NissanNews.com and InfinitiNews.com.Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, Infiniti and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2015, the company sold more than 5.4 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 12.2 trillion yen. Nissan engineers, manufactures and markets the world's best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan's global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: ASEAN & Oceania; Africa, Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America and North America. Nissan has been partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and Mitsubishi Motors since 2016 under the Renault-Nissan Alliance.