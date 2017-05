Earth Day Event at Georgia's Coolray Field Proves Major Success

Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful and Gwinnett County Solid Waste & Recovered Materials Division Teamed up for Recycling Event of Epic Proportions

Volunteers collected more than 30 tons of paper for recycling at Earth Day event

-- For the first time ever, Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful partnered with Gwinnett County Solid Waste & Recovered Materials Division to co-host an Earth Day Recycling Event at Coolray Field on Saturday, April 22. While this event represented the 7Earth Day Celebration for Gwinnett's Solid Waste Division and confidence was high that it would be successful, no one could have predicted the overwhelming response from the Gwinnett County community. The two organizations had a team of 80 volunteers at the ready in hopes of a big turnout, and they were not disappointed. A line of cars streamed through the minor-league baseball stadium's parking lot between 9 a.m. and noon – each filled with up to five copier boxes of paper to be shredded and recycled – free of charge. The result was the collection of 30.2 TONS of paper from approximately 2,500 people in just three hours."To say we are thrilled with the turnout and results would be a major understatement,"said Schelly Marlatt, Executive Director for Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful. "We nearly doubled the results of our last recycling event in November 2016. It was a wonderful celebration of the 47annual Earth Day with a very real feeling of community. The paper collected was securely shredded onsite and will be recycled for use in producing toilet paper, paper towels and more rather than cluttering up our neighbors' homes or winding up in a landfill. We were so proud to unite with a global community of 193 countries that celebrate Earth Day in their own variety of ways to show our love for the planet we call 'home.'"Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful and Gwinnett County Solid Waste & Recovered Materials Division wish to extend their appreciation to local businesses and residents who took part in the event, as well as all of the volunteers, the Gwinnett Braves, their Operations staff and JW Mobile Shredding for their part in making the Earth Day Recycling Event at Coolray Field such a great success. For future events and volunteer opportunities hosted by Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful and its community partners, please visit www.gwinnettcb.org Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful Services, Inc. (GCB) is a Keep America Beautiful affiliate and award-winning 501(c)(3) charitable organization. It boasts an expansive community-based network dedicated to finding long-term solutions to environmental and quality of life issues through individual action. The organization is guided by a Citizens Advisory Board that represents all sectors of the Gwinnett County community. A nationally recognized leader in creating cleaner, greener and more livable communities throughout Gwinnett, GCB involves more than 100,000 volunteers annually to clean and restore public places, recycle more, protect watersheds and develop the next generation of environmental stewards. To learn more about Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful, please visit www.GwinnettCB.org.