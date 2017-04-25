 
News By Tag
* LTC pharmacy, Pete Toke
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1
April 2017
302928272625

Forum Extended Care Services Names Pete Toke Senior VP of Business & Clinical Development

 
 
Pete Toke, PharmD, FASCP
Pete Toke, PharmD, FASCP
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* LTC pharmacy, Pete Toke

Industry:
* Medical

Location:
* Chicago - Illinois - US

CHICAGO - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Forum Extended Care Services, one of the largest independent long-term care (LTC) pharmacies in Illinois, is pleased to announce the promotion of Pete Toke, PharmD, FASCP, to Senior Vice President of Business & Clinical Development.

Dr. Toke joined Forum in 2006 as Vice President of Clinical & Business Development with more than 35 years' Staff and Consultant Pharmacist experience in LTC pharmacy, including leadership roles with Jacobs/Omnicare, ISA, and RxPerts/Kindred Pharmacy Services. He is and has been a clinical instructor and preceptor for the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy, as well as Colleges of Pharmacy at the University of Illinois at Chicago, Midwestern University, Chicago State University, the University of South Carolina, and the University of Florida.

Responsible for driving development initiatives, Dr. Toke oversees the creation and execution of educational programming, clinical services, and resources to address the specific needs of clients and ensure the highest levels of customer satisfaction.

According to Forum's President & CIO, Brian Kramer, RPh, MBA, "Pete has been instrumental in the continued growth of Forum's client base, as well as the promotion of Forum as a leader in the industry throughout the state of Illinois and nationally. We are so pleased to be able to recognize his success."

Dr. Toke holds a Doctorate degree in Pharmacy from Midwestern University. He is a Fellow and the current Illinois Chapter President of the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists. He also serves on the Board of Directors for the Illinois Medical Directors Association.

About Forum Extended Care Services

Forum provides the highest quality pharmacy services for the entire continuum of long-term care. With more than 40 years in business and unmatched, state-of-the-art facilities, Forum has the stability, experience, and capabilities to compete with the nationwide chains, but with the responsiveness and detail-orientation desired from a small, local provider. Often copied yet never equaled, Forum is run by local healthcare professionals leading the industry in LTC pharmacy. Accredited and open 24/7/365 and accredited, providing superior service, delivered your way.

For additional information, visit www.forumpharmacy.com, call (800) 447-7108 or e-mail info@forumpharmacy.com.

Media Contact
Pamela Bryan Kramer
(800) 447-7108
***@forumpharmacy.com
End
Source:
Email:***@forumpharmacy.com Email Verified
Tags:LTC pharmacy, Pete Toke
Industry:Medical
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Forum Extended Care Services News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share