CRE Consultants Names Dave Wallace Senior Vice President

davewallace

Contact

CRE Consultants/ Dave Wallace

***@creconsultants.com CRE Consultants/Dave Wallace

End

-- CRE Consultants, the leading commercial real estate services and property management firm in Southwest Florida, has named Dave Wallace, CCIM, SIOR as Senior Vice President.Wallace joined CRE Consultants in 2011 as an office and investment specialist and has nearly 30 years of commercial real estate experience. Having ranked amongst the top producers yearly since his arrival, Wallace was the Broker of the Year for 2015 & 2016, as well as Top CRE Consultants Broker for Collier County the last three years. Based in the CRE Consultants' Naples office, he specializes in Office, Industrial and Investment real estate. He has worked with Fortune 100 companies as well as state and local companies in all facets of commercial investment real estate. He is actively involved in a number of community related activities including the SWFL Military Officers Association, the SWFL St. Andrews Society and the New Canaan Society."The basis of Dave's success is a foundation of incredible work ethic and a sense of service to his clients and his community" says Ray Sandelli, Managing Broker for CRE Consultants.