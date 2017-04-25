 
Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance Presents at the Scituate Science Spectacular

 
 
SCITUATE, Mass. - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance, a South Shore practice specializing in unique programs that provide a comprehensive approach to treatment in orthopedic, spine and sports medicine specialties, recently presented a program on physical therapy at the Scituate Science Spectacular held at Scituate High School.

Eric Edelman, PT, owner of Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance brought some of the "tools of the trade" to demonstrate to students the techniques involved in physical therapy. These included ultrasound and cold laser equipment, stretching and strengthening equipment, tools for measuring range of motion, and anatomical models for the spine and skull. Edelman also demonstrated interactive balances tests with the students having them stand on an uneven surface as he explained how our balance system works.

"The Scituate Science Spectacular was a tremendous success and a great interactive learning event for the students," said Edelman "We are glad have participated in the event and hopefully we inspired some students to go into the growing field of physical therapy."

About Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Performance

Located in Norwell, Scituate, Quincy, and a new location in Hanover, Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance offers specialized programs tailored to their patients' needs. They  offer spinal and sports injury programs, and have also developed specialized programs that address post-surgical rehabilitation, vestibular disorders, fall prevention, post-concussion syndrome, pediatrics, TMJ disorders, women's health issues, aquatic therapy and more. These specialized programs combined with their state-of-the-art facilities allow them to meet the unique needs of their patients and achieve the fastest results. For additional information, please call 781-347-4686 or visit www.peaktherapy.com
Source:Peak Physical Therapy
