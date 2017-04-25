News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance Presents at the Scituate Science Spectacular
Eric Edelman, PT, owner of Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance brought some of the "tools of the trade" to demonstrate to students the techniques involved in physical therapy. These included ultrasound and cold laser equipment, stretching and strengthening equipment, tools for measuring range of motion, and anatomical models for the spine and skull. Edelman also demonstrated interactive balances tests with the students having them stand on an uneven surface as he explained how our balance system works.
"The Scituate Science Spectacular was a tremendous success and a great interactive learning event for the students," said Edelman "We are glad have participated in the event and hopefully we inspired some students to go into the growing field of physical therapy."
About Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Performance
Located in Norwell, Scituate, Quincy, and a new location in Hanover, Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance offers specialized programs tailored to their patients' needs. They offer spinal and sports injury programs, and have also developed specialized programs that address post-surgical rehabilitation, vestibular disorders, fall prevention, post-concussion syndrome, pediatrics, TMJ disorders, women's health issues, aquatic therapy and more. These specialized programs combined with their state-of-the-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse