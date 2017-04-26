 
News By Tag
* Child Welfare
* Ralph M. Parsons Foundation
* Nonprofit News
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Media
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21
April 2017
3029282726


Grant Supports Growing Journalism Nonprofit

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Child Welfare
Ralph M. Parsons Foundation
Nonprofit News

Industry:
Media

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Fostering Media Connections has received a $25,000 grant from the Southern California-based Weingart Foundation for unrestricted operating support.

Fostering Media Connections reports and produces original news content, which is published online and in print through The Chronicle of Social Change, Adoption Today, and Fostering Families Today. That content is then distributed to other news outlets to bring more attention to the systems serving vulnerable children.

"We are thrilled that the Weingart Foundation – a true pillar of the Los Angeles philanthropic community – is supporting us through this generous grant," said Daniel Heimpel, executive director of Fostering Media Connections. "With this support we will continue to deepen our roots in Los Angeles County, allowing for consistent coverage of the systems that serve its most vulnerable."

Staff and freelancers for The Chronicle of Social Change closely cover the child welfare and juvenile justice systems in Los Angeles County, which are both the largest systems of their kind in the nation.

The Weingart Foundation funds "nonprofit organizations working to provide greater access, resources, and opportunities in low-income communities, including those whose race, gender, immigration status, disability, age, sexual orientation, or zip code has prevented them from realizing the dignities and liberties all people deserve," according to its website.

Fostering Media Connections a 501 c (3) non-profit that harnesses the power of journalism and media to drive public and political will behind reforming the systems that serve vulnerable children youth and their families. Learn more on the organization's website: https://fosteringmediaconnections.org/

Contact
Holden Slattery,
Distribution and Engagement Manager
***@fosteringmediaconnections.org
End
Source:
Email:***@fosteringmediaconnections.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Fostering Media Connections PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share