Arbor Terrace Fairfax Hosts Grand Opening Celebration and Ribbon Cutting
The new community offers state-of-the-art memory care for seniors
WHEN: Thursday, May 4 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. The ribbon cutting will be at 4:30 p.m.
WHERE:Arbor Terrace Fairfax - 3901 Centerview Drive, Suite A, Chantilly
WHO: Arbor Terrace Fairfax has 48 memory care residences and is exclusively designed for seniors with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.
For more information about Arbor Terrace Fairfax, visit www.arborfairfax.com.
About The Arbor Company:
The Arbor Company is an Atlanta-based operator of more than 28 independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, that serves seniors in ten states. With nearly 30 years of dedication and experience, The Arbor Company strives to deliver the highest quality care and service to residents and their families. The company's innovative Engaged Living program creates meaningful moments through structured activity programs and spontaneous interactions, that fills each day with the right balance of purpose and fun. More information about The Arbor Company is available at www.ArborCompany.com.
