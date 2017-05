UK's Top 20 PPI Pay-out Hotspots revealed

South East London crowned PPI pay-out capital as residents awarded £9.4m in two years

John Cleese in We Fight Any Claim's TV ads

Contact

Terry Gilligan

***@campfirepr.com Terry Gilligan

End

-- South East London has been declared the UK's capital for PPI pay-outs with residents cashing in on a whopping £9.4m in the last two years.With 3,218 successful offers made to claimants, South East London came out top according to the results of new customer research conducted by We Fight Any Claim, one of the UK's largest claims management firms. The findings reveal the UK's Top 20 regional hotspots where mis-sold bank customers have received the most in pay-outs since January 2015.South East London is followed by successful pay-outs in Peterborough of £7.9m, Chester (£6.5m), Manchester (£6.1m) and Birmingham (£5.5m).Following the banks mis-selling of PPI to half the adults in the UK, We Fight Any Claim (WFAC), estimates that around 10 million Brits have yet to come forward to stake their claim on the £40bn assigned by the banks.The full list of the UK's Top 20 areas and cities/towns ranked by the amount in PPI offers made to WFAC customers is as follows:1 South East London 3218 £9,388,844.402 Peterborough 2604 £7,915,585.283 Chester 1495 £6,488,641.284 Manchester 2005 £6,075,524.515 Birmingham 2054 £5,488,320.126 Nottingham 2037 £5,049,845.717 Leicester 1805 £4,869,958.078 Glasgow 1730 £4,492,749.209 Bradford 1199 £4,217,963.4110 Doncaster 1574 £4,148,482.2211 East London 1595 £4,128,462.7012 Newcastle upon Tyne 1498 £3,702,885.4513 Sheffield 1493 £3,679,834.9014 Chelmsford 1353 £3,486,718.8815 Liverpool 1337 £3,355,096.0316 Hemel Hempstead 1320 £3,289,184.5417 Dartford 1167 £3,265,079.6818 North London 1137 £3,092,709.2519 Cardiff 1184 £2,741,084.3320 Guildford 1252 £2,724,111.91Since January 2015, the total pay-out of awards to successful WFAC customers stands at £204,971,546.38.Since the PPI scandal began a total of £26.2bn has been paid back to UK consumers with the average PPI offer at £1,800. WFAC successfully obtained its biggest offer to date for a single agreement in February of over £97,000 for a claimant in Cheshire. The claim is thought to be one of the biggest PPI awards on a single agreement ever paid.Simon Chorlton, Managing Director at We Fight Any Claim said: "Our list of the UK's PPI pay-out hotspots certainly provides some surprises and highlights the scale of the issue for people all over the UK. This is not just confined to certain areas or big cities."Thousands of people are still owed life-changing sums of money by the banks who mis-sold PPI to them. Ordinary people across the UK who even now don't know they had PPI in the first place could be sat on a small fortune and many are still oblivious to this. And now the clock is ticking so it's even more important that those who were deceived by the banks take action following the imposition of a deadline of August 2019 for all claims to be made. This is unjust and WFAC has already brought a legal objection against this to prevent the banks getting off lightly and forcing consumers to miss out on reclaiming what is rightfully theirs."We Fight Any Claim is one of the UK's largest claims management companies having reclaimed over £340 million in compensation for thousands of customers since 2010. It is a family-run business based in Cwmbran, South Wales employing over 600 staff.We Fight Any Claim https://www.wefightanyclaim.com/ John Cleese is the face of We Fight Any Claim appearing in a series of ads, some of which were deemed too critical of the banks to be aired on TV.