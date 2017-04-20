News By Tag
College of Business Administration Tier One in 2017 CEO Magazine Global MBA, Executive MBA Rankings
Kent State's MBA program is one of only four Ohio MBA programs ranked Tier One by CEO Magazine. The EMBA program, also in Tier One, ranked highest among Ohio universities offering an EMBA – with only two Ohio universities making the list.
"We are pleased to once again receive Tier One rankings for both our MBA and EMBA programs," said Robert Hisrich, Ph.D., associate dean for graduate and international programs and Bridgestone Chair in International Marketing. "With the addition of our Online MBA program to our graduate degree offerings beginning in fall 2017, we are truly able to provide a high-quality business education to students all over the world."
Since it launched in 2008, CEO Magazine has showcased top business schools from around the globe. In 2012, the publication launched its annual Global MBA Rankings which profile MBA, EMBA and Online MBA programs. The publication uses a ranking methodology weighted to fact-based criteria including quality of faculty, international diversity, accreditation, international exposure and professional development. According to CEO Magazine's website, the objective of the rankings is to "marry exceptional quality with great ROI."
One of a select number of AACSB Accredited schools to offer an accelerated Online MBA, the College will deliver the program in a modular, eight-week course structure which allows those with two or more years of work experience to enroll at any time and complete the accelerated program in as few as 16 months.
The MBA program is offered both in-person and online in an accelerated format and can be completed in as few as 12 months.
Kent State's EMBA program is structured to accommodate seasoned business professionals who can bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the classroom. It offers small class sizes and an international business trip experience that provides an invaluable global business perspective. Consisting mainly of required courses in the various business disciplines, the program is comprehensive, yet accelerated. The program can be completed in as few as 18 months (32 credit hours) while students maintain full-time, work hours. The program offers a convenient structure, built around once-a-month, on-site classes that occur on weekends and includes guest speakers. These classes are supplemented with online content for added learning and convenience. Limited class sizes allow an interactive and participative classroom environment.
For more information on Kent State's MBA programs, visit http://www.kent.edu/
For the full 2017 CEO Magazine Global MBA Rankings, visit http://ceo-mag.com/
Joni Bowen, Public Relations and Media Specialist, (330) 672-1279, cell: (330) 221-0637, jbowen1@kent.edu.
