SWAT Environmental Celebrates Air Quality Awareness Week

-- This week, May 1-5, is Air Quality Awareness Week, and SWAT Environmental is proud to support the cause of safe, clean air. According to studies, indoor air quality is around five times worse than the outdoor air people breathe. Radon gas is a leading factor for this statistic. Radon is a colorless, odorless, and tasteless radioactive gas. Seemingly invisible to your senses, radon gas can creep up onto homeowners and cause life-threatening issues. Radon is the number one cause of lung cancer in non-smokers. Radon gas can also cause mental problems, such as anxiety, depression, and can even cause leukemia. Homeowners are urged by SWAT Environmental to learn about this gas, and about ways to minimize the risk of having this in their house.Radon can be found worldwide, and every house has Radon gas. However, what really matters is what the Radon gas level is. This gas can be found in homes with the inhabitants unknowingly breathing it in. The unknown is what makes Radon gas so dangerous. Like stated above, it can cause life-long illnesses that can easily be avoided with the knowledge of how to detect the gas. This is why, during Air Quality Awareness Week, SWAT Environmental is speaking out about the quality of homeowner's indoor air.Around 3.5 million people die each year from indoor air pollution, according to the EPA. This statistic may sound exaggerated, but think about the amount of time people spend indoors. On average, most Americans spend up to 90% of their time indoors. This is heavily supported by the fact that many people spend their working hours indoors in office settings. There is also more risk of illnesses when the indoor air is polluted. With all the harm that indoor air pollution can bring, there are ways to identify the dangerous particles in the air.Pairing with detection, the conversation about indoor air quality is becoming more frequent. The phrase "Going Green" is also increasing in popularity and in actions. The quality of the environment and its' effect on the population is in our hands. Homeowners are taking this into consideration when browsing for new appliances, cars, and reusable materials. Similarly, this is also transferring over into their home buying. There has been an increase in concern with new homeowners about it. In fact, many home builders are incorporating purification features into their designs.SWAT Environmental specializes in radon mitigation services. We urge homeowners, especially environmentally conscious homeowners, to test for radon gas in their homes. Homeowners should pick up a radon test kit at their local hardware store or SWAT Environmental, place the test kit in the lowest habited area of their home, and follow the directions on how to collect the data. Celebrate Air Quality Awareness Week by not having the quality of the indoor air be a reason for life threatening illnesses.