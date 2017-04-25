St. Joseph Hospital's 2017 Golf Tournament Raises Over $280,000 for Behavioral Health Services

End

-- St. Joseph Hospital supporters gathered for the hospital's annual Golf Tournament at Pelican Hill Golf Club in Newport Beach, Calif. on April 24, 2017 for a fun-filled day of events, but most importantly, to raise money for the hospital's Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. Guests enjoyed a variety of restaurant offerings, a reception, an awards dinner and raffle drawing opportunities.The event raised more than $280,000, which will support St. Joseph Hospital's Behavioral Health Services. Joe Conway, St. Joseph Hospital Foundation Board Member and 2017 Golf Tournament Chair, commented on the mental health services the hospital provides to the community."St. Joseph Hospital has been instrumental in providing care, education and resources for individuals and families suffering from mental health disorders. I am proud to continue to support their efforts in behavioral health, not only to help provide quality care for those afflicted with mental illness, but also to help reduce the stigma associated with these disorders," said Conway.Funds from the event will go towards additional patient beds along with new services and specialized treatment programs.Behavioral Health Services is one of the priorities of St. Joseph Hospital's five-year, $50 millioncomprehensive campaign that began in October 2015.###Founded in 1929, St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, California is a nationally recognized, 463-bed, not-for-profit Catholic hospital dedicated to extending the healing ministry of Jesus in the tradition of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Orange. Fully accredited by The Joint Commission and designated as a Magnet hospital for nursing excellence, St. Joseph Hospital's reputation for clinical excellence and compassionate, family-centered care draws patients from all over the United States. This is one reason why St. Joseph Hospital was named one of the top hospitals in the Los Angeles/Orange County area by U.S. News & World Report. With a highly recognized 1,000-member medical staff and more than 3,100 support staff, St. Joseph Hospital is home to more than 75 specialty programs, including The Center for Cancer Prevention and Treatment, the Heart and Vascular Center and a nationally acclaimed Orthopedics program that has been ranked among the top 50 in the nation by. Equally important is St. Joseph Hospital's dedication to caring for the medically underserved through health education programs, a free-standing medical and dental clinic, and mobile health vans. St. Joseph Hospital depends on philanthropic support from the community to carry out its mission. These efforts are coordinated through the St. Joseph Hospital Foundation.