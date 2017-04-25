 
News By Tag
* Bullish
* Buy Stock
* Watch List
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Las Vegas
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1
April 2017
302928272625


Live Ventures Selects BDO as Its Independent Registered Accounting Firm

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Bullish
Buy Stock
Watch List

Industry:
Finance

Location:
Las Vegas - Nevada - US

LAS VEGAS - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Live Ventures Incorporated (Nasdaq:LIVE (https://globenewswire.com/News/Listing?symbol=LIVE&exchange=2)) ("Live Ventures" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company, today announces it has selected BDO USA, LLP, as its auditor of record.

"BDO is among the top auditors in their category, as a global network with more than 1,400 global offices in over 150 countries.  Their service approach closely reflects our belief that you work closely with the top experts in their field in order to get the job done," said Virland Johnson, CFO of Live Ventures. "We believe that BDO is an excellent fit for Live Ventures and we look forward to a long and successful relationship."

About Live Ventures Incorporated
Live Ventures Incorporated is a diversified holding company with several wholly owned subsidiaries and a strategic focus on acquiring profitable companies that have demonstrated a strong history of earnings power.  Live Ventures Incorporated provides, among other businesses, marketing solutions that boost customer awareness and merchant visibility on the Internet. Its subsidiary, Marquis Industries, a specialty, high-performance yarns manufacturer, hard-surfaces re-seller, is a top-10 high-end residential carpet manufacturer in the United States.  Marquis Industries, through its A-O Division, utilizes its state-of-the-art yarn extrusion capacity to market monofilament textured yarn products to the artificial turf industry.  Marquis is the only manufacturer in the world that can produce certain types of yarn prized by the industry.  Most recently, the Company acquired Vintage Stock, Inc., an award-winning entertainment company, featuring movies, classic and new video games, music, collectible comics and toys, and the ability to special order and ship product worldwide to the customer's doorstep. Vintage Stock is America's largest entertainment superstore chain.  The Company also operates a deal engine, which is a service that connects merchants and consumers via an innovative platform that uses geo-location, enabling businesses to communicate real-time and instant offers to nearby consumers.  In addition, it maintains, through its subsidiary, ModernEveryday, an online consumer products retailer.

About BDO
BDO is the brand name for BDO USA, LLP, a U.S. professional services firm providing assurance, tax, financial advisory and consulting services to a wide range of publicly traded and privately held companies. For more than 100 years, BDO has provided quality service through the active involvement of experienced and committed professionals. The firm serves clients through more than 60 offices and more than 400 independent alliance firm locations nationwide. As an independent Member Firm of BDO International Limited, BDO serves multinational clients through a global network of more than 1,400 offices in over 150 countries.

BDO USA, LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms. For more information please visit: www.bdo.com (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=fYU8ZI8zqzEtZV...).

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of this Act, statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's actual results. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Live Ventures Incorporated may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, in its annual report to stockholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance.  The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2016, most recent Form 10-Q, and other filings with the U S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=6qF1z4Y1A8gHUo...). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:
Live Ventures Incorporated
Tim Matula, investor relations
425-836-9035
tmatula@live-ventures.com
http://live-ventures.com
Source: Live Ventures Incorporated

Contact
Tim Matula, investor relations 425-836-9035
tmatula@live-ventures.com
425-836-9035
***@live-ventures.com
End
Source:Live Venture
Email:***@live-ventures.com
Tags:Bullish, Buy Stock, Watch List
Industry:Finance
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share