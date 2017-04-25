News By Tag
Live Ventures Selects BDO as Its Independent Registered Accounting Firm
"BDO is among the top auditors in their category, as a global network with more than 1,400 global offices in over 150 countries. Their service approach closely reflects our belief that you work closely with the top experts in their field in order to get the job done," said Virland Johnson, CFO of Live Ventures. "We believe that BDO is an excellent fit for Live Ventures and we look forward to a long and successful relationship."
About Live Ventures Incorporated
Live Ventures Incorporated is a diversified holding company with several wholly owned subsidiaries and a strategic focus on acquiring profitable companies that have demonstrated a strong history of earnings power. Live Ventures Incorporated provides, among other businesses, marketing solutions that boost customer awareness and merchant visibility on the Internet. Its subsidiary, Marquis Industries, a specialty, high-performance yarns manufacturer, hard-surfaces re-seller, is a top-10 high-end residential carpet manufacturer in the United States.
About BDO
BDO is the brand name for BDO USA, LLP, a U.S. professional services firm providing assurance, tax, financial advisory and consulting services to a wide range of publicly traded and privately held companies. For more than 100 years, BDO has provided quality service through the active involvement of experienced and committed professionals. The firm serves clients through more than 60 offices and more than 400 independent alliance firm locations nationwide. As an independent Member Firm of BDO International Limited, BDO serves multinational clients through a global network of more than 1,400 offices in over 150 countries.
BDO USA, LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of this Act, statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's actual results.
Contact:
Live Ventures Incorporated
Tim Matula, investor relations
425-836-9035
tmatula@live-
http://live-
