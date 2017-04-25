News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Harris' US Healthcare group acquires Smart Health Claims
Ms. Upp commented, "We are looking forward to being a part of Harris and benefiting from its expertise and financial resources, all of which will strengthen our offerings, our customer relationships, and our position within the public health sphere long term."
SHC is a leading provider of revenue cycle management services and practice management systems to public health, community health, and other specialty providers in the United States.
SHC assists its customers in developing sustainable revenue models by connecting them to new payment sources, optimizing existing billing processes, and managing the entire revenue cycle.
Mark Bennett, Executive Vice President of Harris Public Health Solutions business unit commented, "Smart Health Claims plays an important role in our ability to serve customers in all aspects of their business."
About N. Harris Computer Corporation
Since 1976, Harris has focused on providing feature-rich and robust turnkey solutions to Public Sector, Schools, Utility, and Health Care agencies throughout North America. Harris' focus is on creating long-term relationships with its customers and ensuring that it meets the changing needs of its customers over time. Further information about Harris may be obtained from its website at www.harriscomputer.com (http://www.harriscomputer.com/
For further information, contact:
Mark Bennett, Executive Vice President, Harris Public Health Solutions
Tel: (678-527-2657
www.harriscomputer.com
Contact
mbennett2@harriscomputer.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse