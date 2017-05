Harris' US Healthcare group acquires Smart Health Claims

End

Harris' Healthcare group ("Harris") announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Upp Technology's Smart Health Claims business ("SHC"). SHC will become a part of Harris' Public Health Solutions business unit. SHC will continue to be led by Aymsley Upp, who will assume the role of Director, Revenue Cycle Management for Harris Public Health Solutions.Ms. Upp commented, "We are looking forward to being a part of Harris and benefiting from its expertise and financial resources, all of which will strengthen our offerings, our customer relationships, and our position within the public health sphere long term."SHC is a leading provider of revenue cycle management services and practice management systems to public health, community health, and other specialty providers in the United States.SHC assists its customers in developing sustainable revenue models by connecting them to new payment sources, optimizing existing billing processes, and managing the entire revenue cycle.Mark Bennett, Executive Vice President of Harris Public Health Solutions business unit commented, "Smart Health Claims plays an important role in our ability to serve customers in all aspects of their business."Since 1976, Harris has focused on providing feature-rich and robust turnkey solutions to Public Sector, Schools, Utility, and Health Care agencies throughout North America. Harris' focus is on creating long-term relationships with its customers and ensuring that it meets the changing needs of its customers over time.