 
News By Tag
* Healthcare Harris Public
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ottawa
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1
April 2017
302928272625


Harris' US Healthcare group acquires Smart Health Claims

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Healthcare Harris Public

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Ottawa - Ontario - Canada

OTTAWA, Ontario - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- | Harris' Healthcare group ("Harris") announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Upp Technology's Smart Health Claims business ("SHC"). SHC will become a part of Harris' Public Health Solutions business unit. SHC will continue to be led by Aymsley Upp, who will assume the role of Director, Revenue Cycle Management for Harris Public Health Solutions.

Ms. Upp commented, "We are looking forward to being a part of Harris and benefiting from its expertise and financial resources, all of which will strengthen our offerings, our customer relationships, and our position within the public health sphere long term."

SHC is a leading provider of revenue cycle management services and practice management systems to public health, community health, and other specialty providers in the United States.

SHC assists its customers in developing sustainable revenue models by connecting them to new payment sources, optimizing existing billing processes, and managing the entire revenue cycle.

Mark Bennett, Executive Vice President of Harris Public Health Solutions business unit commented, "Smart Health Claims plays an important role in our ability to serve customers in all aspects of their business."

About N. Harris Computer Corporation

Since 1976, Harris has focused on providing feature-rich and robust turnkey solutions to Public Sector, Schools, Utility, and Health Care agencies throughout North America. Harris' focus is on creating long-term relationships with its customers and ensuring that it meets the changing needs of its customers over time. Further information about Harris may be obtained from its website at www.harriscomputer.com (http://www.harriscomputer.com/www.harriscomputer.com).

For further information, contact:

Mark Bennett, Executive Vice President, Harris Public Health Solutions

Tel: (678-527-2657

www.harriscomputer.com

End
Source:
Email:***@harriscomputer.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share