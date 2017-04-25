Country(s)
Industry News
Custom Golf Tools Stand Out Among Golf-Themed Gift Items
Golfers are a unique group who can never get enough stuff pertaining to their favorite activity. Custom golf tools are even more popular than generic items since they move the gift beyond the confines of typical into the realm of memorable.
Custom golf tools from Green Bay, Wisconsin-based Medalcraft Mint provide an opportunity for businesses and organizations to leave a lasting impression with an impressive array of durable golf accessories.
"Anyone can pick up a cheap ball marker or divot repair tool at a golf outing, but give them a die-struck ball marker or bag tag and they will treasure it for years," said Jerry Moran, owner and chief executive officer of Medalcraft Mint. "Our customers tell us they love how these classy items make a good impression for their company."
Medalcraft Mint's in-house design and manufacturing teams work collaboratively with customer input to create custom, die-struck medals that are completely made in the USA – an attribute valued by customers and admired by recipients. Specialized packaging can add a nice touch to the overall presentation for occasions such as anniversary gifts.
The die-striking process features the skills of Medalcraft Mint's craftsmen, who hand-sculpt or engrave the approved design in a steel die block. Striking presses the material into the die cavity, which makes an exact impression of the image. Die striking produces better consistency, crisper images and an overall better product than cast pieces.
"Die-struck ball markers and bag tags are among the most popular choices for customers interested in custom golf tools and golf accessories,"
Excellence in Commemoratives
Medalcraft Mint has been a Wisconsin-based company since its founding in 1948. The company produces a wide selection of challenge coins, badges, recognition awards for employees and other commemoratives in its 32,000-square-
For more information about Medalcraft Mint's products or to request a quote, please go to http://medalcraftusa.com/
View full post on Medalcraft Mint custom golf tools here.
Contact
Medalcraft Mint
888-940-1776
info-usa@medalcraft.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse