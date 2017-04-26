Country(s)
Ramada Hotel Getting Tesla Charging Station
Increased popularity of electric vehicles is improving the number of available charging stations along historic Route 66.
crossroads of the past and future. The Route 66 Electric Museum, the only museum of its kind in the world, officially opened during the event. The museum was developed in partnership with the Historic Electric Vehicle Foundation, Powerhouse Visitor Center, and Kingman tourism.
To promote the museum and foster awareness of electric vehicle history, the Historic Electric Vehicle Foundation displays vehicles at select locations in the Kingman area. On display inside the Canyon 66 Restaurant at Ramada Kingman is a rare 1961 Electric Shopper manufactured by the Electric Car Company, Inc. of Long Beach California.
The theme of the festival and the opening of the museum are but one example of how Route 66 is being transformed into an electric highway. Tesla charging stations are now available in numerous communities along Route 66, including Kingman, and at iconic locations such as the U Drop Inn in Shamrock, Texas and the La Posada in Winslow Arizona. Standard level one and level two stations are being installed all along the highway corridor including at Ramada Kingman, a renovated 1964 Holiday Inn, in Kingman, Arizona.
An increasing number of electric vehicle owners are traveling Route 66, and a Facebook group, Route 66 Electric Vehicle Car Club was established for the sharing of stories and travel tips. Additionally, the Plug Share website provides vehicle owners with ready access to information pertaining to availability and type of charging facilities.
An example of this growing trend was the recent trip made by Rick and Selinda Karl. To celebrate his retirement the Karl's drove the entire length of Route 66, and made a return trip, in a 2017 Mitsubishi i-MiEV, an electric commuter car. During their stay at Ramada Kingman where they utilized charging facilities.
For more information about pending projects, special services, and electric vehicle charging facilities please contact Robert Walton, Sales Manager at Ramada Kingman at bobw@ramadakingman.com or by phone at (928) 715-2463.
About Ramada Kingman
Opened in 1964 as a Holiday Inn on Route 66, the Ramada Kingman Hotel in Kingman, AZ is a full-service resort centrally located in northwestern Arizona known for its expansive mural displays. Kingman is a stop for Amtrak, and Ramada Kingman is a 15-minute drive from Kingman Airport. Shuttle service is available. McCarren International Airport in Las Vegas is 105 miles to the north. The hotel property is located sixty-five miles from Grand Canyon West and the Skywalk and sixty-miles from Grand Canyon Caverns. For more information about the Hotel please visit: RamadaKingman.com
