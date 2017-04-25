Country(s)
Customer Service Expert Nancy Friedman to Present Two Educational Sessions at the National Association of Realtors® National Conference
The sessions will be held at the Omni Shoreham Hotel's Palladian Room. They are jam packed with ideas, tips, skills and techniques attendees can put to work immediately and forever. Filled with Friedman's unique humor, the programs are fast paced, relevant and memorable.
The National Association of Realtors®, "The Voice for Real Estate," is America's largest trade association, representing 1.2 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.
A popular Communications and Customer Service speaker, Friedman speaks regularly to association, franchise and corporate meetings of all types. Businesses include food and restaurants, healthcare firms, travel agents, and so many more on techniques to Improve Face-to-Face Customer Service, Telephone Sales Training, and Communications Skills.
Her presentation at the NAR will be one of many presentations Friedman has delivered in the past 12 months.
ABOUT NANCY FRIEDMAN
Nancy Friedman, Customer Service Keynote Speaker and President of Telephone Doctor Customer Service Training, is one of America's sought after speakers on sales, customer service and communication skills. She has been published in The Wall Street Journal with her article "Don't Strike Out With Your Customers" and a featured guest on Oprah, Today, Fox News, CNN, CBS This Morning, Canada Today, as well as hundreds of radio and TV programs across the country. Selected as one of the 25 Most Influential Business Women in St. Louis, Friedman is the author of nine books on customer service. She helps companies communicate better with their customers. For additional information visit http://nancyfriedman.com.
