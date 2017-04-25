Neill F. Piland, Dr. P.H., Joins MedAware Systems' Scientific Advisory Board

Contact

Michael Willis

***@medawaresystems.com Michael Willis

End

-- MedAware Systems, Inc. announced today that Dr. Neill Piland is joining the Company's Scientific Advisory Board.Dr. Piland is a recognized authority in healthcare economics and research, Dr. Piland is Research Professor, Emeritus, Institute of Rural Health, Idaho State University. He also served as Director of the Institute for thirteen years.Dr. Piland brings over forty-five years of experience in health services research, health care financing, and healthcare economics. Prior to his tenure at Idaho State University, he served as Director of the Medical Group Management Center for Research; was founding director of the Lovelace Medical Foundation's Institute for Health and Population Research. He also served as Health Economist and Assistant Manager of Health Services Research at Stanford Research Institute (now SRI International). Dr. Piland held senior administrative and faculty positions at the Colorado Health Institute; the University of Colorado School of Medicine; the University of New Mexico School of Medicine; the University of Denver; the San Diego Veterans Administration Medical Center; and the Veterans Medical Research Foundation.He served as Principal Investigator on more than 30 major health services research projects and published over 100 scientific and health policy related articles and book chapters and has coauthored four books. He holds numerous awards, including the Indian Health Service (USDHHS) Director Award; Professional Leadership Award from the American Lung Association;Scientific Research Award from the Lovelace Medical Foundation; and a United States Public Health Service Training Fellowship, among others."We are honored to have Dr. Piland join our Scientific Advisory Board" said Founder and Chief Science Officer, Dr. Zung Vu Tran. He adds, "Dr. Piland brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in healthcare economics and research that will add critical economic data components that are highly valuable to our customers."ABOUT MEDAWARE SYSTEMS, INC.MedAware Systems, Inc. disrupts the health informatics industry by forever changing the way Pharma and medical device companies, physicians, payers and consumers derive usable evidence from published clinical trials research. The Company's(SOHInfo™) is a Scientific-Data-as-a-Service (SDaaS™) solving the problem of making the vast and chaotic body of human clinical trials research instantly available and indispensable in understanding medical treatment safety and efficacy. SOHInfo organizes and standardizes data from all human clinical trials and provides immediate and actionable information on evidence-based medical treatments and outcomes.