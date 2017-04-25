News By Tag
Local Aging Life Care Professionals™ to Participate in National Aging Life Care™ Month
ALCA Members across the country holding special national events to educate the public about how Aging Life Care Managers help caregivers and older adults
The Aging Life Care Association has designated the month of May as National Aging Life Care Month. Professional Aging Life Care Managers throughout the country will celebrate National Aging Life Care Month by providing seminars, webinars, special events related to Aging Life Care Management, open houses and other educational activities for the public.
Aging Life Care Professionals provide guidance and advocacy for families who are caring for older relatives or disabled adults. With a specialized focus on issues related to aging, he/she assists clients with the challenges of aging, such as finding appropriate housing, in-home care, referrals to medical providers or elder law attorneys, as well as the advocacy and support that provides families peace of mind.
What is a Professional Aging Life Care Manager?
An Aging Life Care Manager is a health and human services specialist who acts as a guide and advocate for families who are caring for older relatives or disabled adults. The Care Manager is educated and experienced in any of several fields related to Care Management, including, but not limited to nursing, gerontology, social work, or psychology, with a specialized focus on issues related to aging and elder care.
The Care Manager assists clients in attaining their maximum functional potential. The individual's independence is encouraged, while safety and security concerns are also addressed. Care Managers are able to address a broad range of issues related to the well-being of their client. They also have extensive knowledge about the costs, quality, and availability of resources in their communities. View areas of assistance.
Care Managers who are members of ALCA differ from Patient Advocates, Senior Advisors, Senior Navigators, and Elder Advocates. ALCA members must meet stringent education, experience, and certification requirements of the organization and all Care Management members are required to adhere to a strict code of ethics and standards of practice.
The following are signs for family caregivers that aging loved ones may be in need of assistance and it may be time to call in an expert such as a Professional Aging Life Care Manager:
- The person you are caring for has limited or no family support.
- Your family has just become involved with helping the individual and needs direction about available services.
- The person you are caring for has multiple medical or psychological issues.
- The person you are caring for is unable to live safely in his/her current environment.
- Your family is either "burned out" or confused about care solutions.
- Your family has a limited time and/or expertise in dealing with your loved ones' chronic care needs.
- Your family is at odds regarding care decisions.
- The person you are caring for is not pleased with current care providers and requires advocacy.
- The person you are caring for is confused about his/her own financial and/or legal situation.
- Your family needs education and/or direction in dealing with behaviors associated with dementia.
There are many places to find a Care Manager in your area. www.aginglifecare.org includes a searchable directory of Care Managers who belong to ALCA. You may also want to check out our website www.resource4seniors.com to see a list of our Professional Aging Life Care Managers.
About the Aging Life Care Association (ALCA)
ALCA (formerly known as the National Association of Professional Geriatric Care Managers) was formed in 1985 to advance dignified care for older adults and their families in the United States. Aging Life Care Professionals™
About the Care Resources LLC
Care Resources LLC provides Professional Aging Life Care Management which includes guidance, support, education, and services to elders and their families. Maintaining quality of life for an elderly relative is a difficult prospect; given the challenges of time, distance, and schedules. Our experienced professional Care Management Staff provides one-to-one assistance and direction for your loved one and more importantly, peace of mind for you. We recognize that each set of needs is unique and we strive to bring a personalized touch to every aspect of our service.
Care Resources LLC currently serves Pinellas, Pasco, Citrus & Hernando Counties.
This Press Release was submitted by a Member of the ALCA:
Care Resources LLC
1501 S. Pinellas Ave. Suite A
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Ph: 727.842.3344
www.resource4seniors.com
