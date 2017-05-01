 
News By Tag
* Personal Injury Lawyer
* Lawyer
* Law Firm
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Surrey
  British Columbia
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1
April 2017
302928272625

Hamilton Duncan Welcomes A New Lawyer To The Firm

With the addition of another experienced lawyer, Hamilton Duncan further adds to its wealth of expertise.
 
 
Corinne
Corinne
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Personal Injury Lawyer
Lawyer
Law Firm

Industry:
Legal

Location:
Surrey - British Columbia - Canada

Subject:
Executives

SURREY, British Columbia - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Hamilton Duncan (https://www.hdas.com),  one of the largest law firms in the Fraser Valley and one of the most established in the Lower Mainland, announced the addition of Corinne Taliunas to its team.

Corinne is a litigator whose practice will focus on insurance defence, employment and human rights law, debt collection and commercial and business litigation.

"We are very proud to welcome Corinne to our firm, "said Greg Palm, co-managing partner of Hamilton Duncan. "We feel confident that she will provide the means to strategically build upon our existing litigation practice.  I am excited to add a lawyer of her talent."

Corinne and comes to Hamilton Duncan with several years of experience in civil litigation – the majority of work focusing on commercial and business litigation and insurance defence.  She has had experience navigating complex files and achieving positive outcomes through the courts or mediation.

"I am a proud resident of Surrey who has a passion for helping others in my community," says newcomer Corinne Taliunas. "I look forward to using the resources Hamilton Duncan can provide and being an influential, dynamic addition to the team."

About Hamilton Duncan
Hamilton Duncan is a business and litigation law firm based in Surrey, British Columbia. We are one of the largest, most established and well respected law firms in the Fraser Valley, having served businesses, institutions, and individuals throughout the Lower Mainland and the Fraser Valley since 1959. We are a full-service firm, and we boast a strong track record of assisting our clients to achieve their goals and objectives by providing experienced, innovative, and superior legal services. More information on the company's services provided, key leadership, or history can be provided at https://www.hdas.com.

Contact
Hamilton Duncan
Darcie Holdsworth
***@hdas.com
End
Source:Hamilton Duncan
Email:***@hdas.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 01, 2017
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share