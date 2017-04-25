News By Tag
Fabu Face Spa Decatur Announces an Institut' DERMed event
Institut' DERMed "Meet the Expert" event offers one on one skin coaching
On Thursday, May 4th Decatur, Ga. residents will have the opportunity to talk with and learn from the skin care expert of Institut' DERMed Clinical Skincare. Each participant will receive a complimentary personalized skin evaluation from Lyn Ross, L.M.E., Founder of Institut' DERMed Clinical Skincare and an easy to follow personalized plan for toned, smooth, and radiant skin. (Value $150).
Fabu Face Spa will have an Institut' Dermed facial special offer the day of the event, the Institut' DERMed Infusion facial treatment $67.50 (Value $100), and 10% discount on Institut' DERMed clinical skincare products. The Infusion facial treatment is targeted to each client's individual needs and focuses on fine lines, brown spots, acne and rosacea. Looking and feeling younger doesn't take years and this "Meet the Expert" event will send your skin back in time in less than an hour.
Fabu Face Spa is located at 335 West Ponce De Leon Ave, Suite E
Decatur, Georgia 30030. Telephone: 404-377-6363
Website: http://www.fabufacespa.com
About Fabu Face Spa
Fabu Face Spa was founded by Jessica Kane in 2003 who continues to work as an esthetician and makeup artist at Fabu today. Jessica received her esthetics license in 2000, and studied professional makeup in L.A. in 2002. Jessica and the staff of Fabu have continued to receive "best of" awards for their facials starting in 2005 until the present time bringing you the highest quality and most cutting edge services and products, while keeping a warm and inviting experience.
About Institut' DERMed: The Institut' DERMed name symbolizes innovation and education on the science of skin medicinals which promise skin perfecting results. Established in 1989 by Master Esthetician Lyn Ross, L.M.E. Institut' DERMed, includes a MediClinical Spa, a cosmeceutical product line and the Institut' DERMed College of Advanced Aesthetics, headquartered in Atlanta. More information http://www.idermed.com
