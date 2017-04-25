News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Sacred Heart School students, brother and sister Kory and Kayla Turner, win at Speech Competition
Both will compete at the Catholic Nationals in Louisville over the Memorial Day Weekend.
Kory Turner, a senior, took the State Championship in Prose, as well as in Poetry. His sister Kayla, a freshman, took fourth place in Poetry statewide.
And, both members of the Turner family will also be competing at the Catholic Nationals in Louisville over the Memorial Day Weekend. In addition, a third Sacred Heart student, Hannah Andrade of Plympton, will join them in this competition.
Daniel Sapir, Speech & Debate Coach at Sacred Heart School, said that it is rare for two students, especially a brother and sister, from one school to reach this level of competitive success. "Kory and Kayla are both extraordinary students and very talented," he said. "We have seen them compete in a variety of speech and debate arenas and we are very proud of their continuing good work."
Sister Myra Rodgers, President of Sacred Heart School, said, "This is an extraordinary accomplishment for both Kory and Kayla, and for the school. We are all very proud of the Turners, and also of the program itself. We congratulate Speech & Debate Coach Dan Sapir on his good work with our students."
About Sacred Heart School
Sacred Heart School is a private, co-educational Catholic school system, providing educational opportunities for students from preschool through grade 12 in 35 communities throughout southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod. As a sponsored ministry of the Sisters of Divine Providence, Sacred Heart School strives to inspire minds, define character and encourage responsible leadership through a curriculum that prepares students to pursue knowledge throughout their lives.
Situated on 100 acres with a present enrollment of 725 students, the Sacred Heart campus encompasses an Early Education Center, Elementary School and High School. The school offers a strong liberal arts curriculum and cutting-edge technology programs in combination with extensive athletic, arts and extra-curricular activities to ensure students a well-rounded education.
Founded in 1947, the school has seen many changes since its inception, including the recent construction of a $2 million Science and Innovation Center, upgrades to the Observatory, the addition of a large organic garden, a new robotics program at the kindergarten level and a full complement of beautiful athletic fields and facilities.
The campus is in use throughout the year as the site of several vibrant summer programs, including SHIELD (Sacred Heart Interdisciplinary Education Leadership Development)
Sacred Heart is proud of its near 100% college acceptance rate and pleased to offer its students opportunities to participate in internship programs with regional financial and technological firms.
Sacred Heart is led by President Sister Myra Rodgers, CDP, who holds Masters degrees in Theology and Music. Both High School Principal Michael Gill and Early Childhood Center and Elementary School Principal Kim Stoloski hold doctorates in Education.
Sacred Heart School welcomes students of all faiths and diverse backgrounds. The school prides itself in a commitment to developing the whole student, offering an independent school atmosphere and top-tier academics. The Sacred Heart campus is located at 251-399 Bishops Highway, Kingston, MA 02364. For additional information about the school, please visit www.sacredheartkingston.com or call 781-585-7511.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse