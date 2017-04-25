Country(s)
Moonlight Star's First Feature Lady Luck to Premiere on Amazon
Directed/written by CLIFTON MCCURRY and co-written by JONATHAN "GNO" WHITE, Lady Luck examines the intersection of the lives of three strangers who, through their individual trials and turbulence, are drawn together under one roof. Gabriele (ZONYA MARAET) is running from a philandering, egotistical, soon-to-be former husband, James (ELLIS), while finding a renewed sense of love in Dr. Perry (BATTEE). Monique (LATRICIA L. CLEVELAND) is attempting to hide her perceived personal failures and aggressive health condition from her family while Stella (SWISYZINNA) is running from Stella and who she could become if she would only allow herself to change for the better.
The film also marks the big screen debut of celebrated actor Trevante Rhodes of Moonlight. After missing the audition due to a commercial shoot, Lady Luck producer TRICIA WOODGETT added lines to a role, which was originally an uncredited extra role, and made room for Trevante because, "he was so genuine, diligent and humble." According to Ms. Woodgett, "Trevante had such a presence about him, even in the beginning stages of his career. I am glad that we made room for him and we are tremendously thrilled to witness his success with Moonlight and other projects since Lady Luck." Rhodes is currently filming the big budget sci-fi thriller The Predator.
Lady Luck's original composition is by Grammy Award winner BOBBY RAY SPARKS.The soundtrack provides a rich mix of R&B, Neo Soul, Jazz and Hip-Hop with artists like rap egend MJG (MJG and 8 Ball), Grammy Award winner MADUKWU CHINWAH, mesmerizing songstress CARMEN RODGERS, the incomparable CLEVELAND JONES and rising star KENNY WESLEY.
Woodgett concludes, "We are all thrilled about the release of the film. From our actors, to all the music in the film, we could not have asked for a more talented group of people to bring Clifton's story to life. Lady Luck is an inspirational film about faith, perseverance and moving on, and we look forward to sharing its uplifting message and beautiful performances with the world!"
