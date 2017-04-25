 
News By Tag
* Spectrum Award
* City Beat News
* Customer Satisfaction
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lapeer
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1
April 2017
302928272625


City Beat News Awards 5-star Spectrum Award Winners in the Dental Industry

City Beat News announces the most recent recipients of its Spectrum Award, and among those businesses being recognized are several organizations in the dental field.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Spectrum Award
City Beat News
Customer Satisfaction

Industry:
Consumer

Location:
Lapeer - Michigan - US

LAPEER, Mich. - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- City Beat News (CBN) has announced the latest winners of its prestigious Spectrum Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction for 2017, including several businesses in the dental field.

In partnership with The Stirling Center for Excellence, CBN recognizes these companies for providing an outstanding customer experience and honors them with the Spectrum Award. Winners are based on CBN's independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses with a track record of top-flight customer service and customer satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer.

Stunning Smiles of Las Vegas (www.lvstunningsmiles.com) is a two-time Spectrum Award winner. The patient-centered dental practice is focused on providing the highest quality dental care with state-of-the-art technology and consistently excellent customer service. In return, the team at Stunning Smiles is grateful for the trust its patients give to them as they work together to achieve and maintain optimum health and a beautiful smile. Visit the practice's Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/STUNNING-SMILES-OF-LAS-VE....

Castle Rock Family & Cosmetic Dentistry of Castle Rock, Colo., (www.castlerockdentistry.com) is also a two-time Spectrum Award winner. The practice provides preventative care, cosmetic dentistry and orthodontics for the entire family in a compassionate setting that meets every patient's needs. Castle Rock Family & Cosmetic Dentistry creates a partnership with patients to protect their smiles now and well into the future. Visit the practice's Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/CASTLE-ROCK-COSMETIC-AND-FAMILY-DENTISTRY-CASTLE-ROCK-CO.

California Dental Certifications (CDC) of San Diego (www.dentalcertifications.com) is a two-time Spectrum Award winner. CDC is a dental assisting training school for all stages of students in the dental community, as well as new students looking for a career in the industry. Its comprehensive dental courses teach the components of becoming a successful dental team member, and also meet the needs of continuing education requirements. Visit CDC's Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/California-Dental-Certifications-San-Diego-CA.

CBN provides the results of its research to the public and businesses at no charge, reporting on its findings to consumers and business owners on a rolling annual basis.

"Each and every year there is one rating posted just for you, the consumer, to help you find who has rated among the best," says CBN Editor Jamie Rawcliffe. "The Spectrum Award winners have earned our highest ratings and are posted on our website with their own Star Page." Check www.CityBeatNews.com to verify if a company has earned CBN's independently researched Spectrum Award.

"The Stirling Center is pleased to have City Beat News join it in the goal of researching, recognizing and promoting superior customer service," says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence. "It is right in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies who place an emphasis on providing an outstanding customer experience."

About City Beat News and The Stirling Center

The Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to enable and encourage excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org, recognizes service excellence in both commercial businesses such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News, and its "life" and "public service" divisions.

City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com.

Contact
Jamie Rawcliffe
***@citybeatnews.com
End
Source:
Email:***@citybeatnews.com Email Verified
Tags:Spectrum Award, City Beat News, Customer Satisfaction
Industry:Consumer
Location:Lapeer - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
City Beat News PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share